Who is Jojo Siwa? Wiki, Insta, Relationship, Family & More

Jojo Siwa is a dancer, singer, actress, YouTuber, and social media star. She became well-known as a dancer on the Lifetime show Dance Moms (2015-16). Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and School of Rock are all movies she has been in.

The 2016 song “Boomerang” by Siwa sold more than 1 million copies. “Hold the Drama,” “High Top Shoes,” and “Bop!” are some of her more recent songs.

Jojo was born on May 19, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska. Her name at birth was Joelle Joanie Siwa. Tom, her dad, is a chiropractor, and Jessalynn, her mom, is a dance teacher. She has a brother named Jayden who is a year older.

Jojo first learned to dance at her mother’s studio in Omaha. At age 2, she did her first performance by herself.

Jojo Siwa’s Career

Jojo Siwa’s first TV show was the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition on Lifetime (2013). From September to November 2013, there were 12 episodes of the reality show. She came in fifth place overall.

In 2015, Siwa appeared on the morning TV shows Good Day L.A. and Good Day New York as a guest. She was in a group dance on an episode of The View from 2015. Siwa showed off her dancing skills in Dance Moms seasons 4 and 5. (2015-16). She performed with people like Abby Lee Miller, Maddie Ziegler, and Kalani Hilliker.

The show won the 2016 Reality Television Award for the most touching moment on television. Siwa was cast as “Aubrey” in School of Rock on Nickelodeon (2017-18). She has also been on Make It Pop, Bizaardvark, The Thundermans, and Lip Sync Battle Shorties.

In May 2016, Siwa’s first single, “Boomerang,” came out. The RIAA said it was Platinum because it sold more than a million copies. More than 664 million people have watched the music video that goes with it on YouTube. In 2016, she signed a deal with Nickelodeon.

In June 2017, her second single, “Kid in a Candy Store,” came out. “I Can Make U Dance” and “Hold the Drama” were her next songs. The Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award for the favorite viral music artist went to Siwa in 2017. The singles “Every Girl’s a Super Girl” and “High Top Shoes” came out in 2018. In February 2019, her new song “Bop!” came out.

Personal Life of Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa was born in Omaha, Nebraska, United States, to a Christian family. She follows the Christian religion and is known to be an American citizen.

Her dad’s name is Dr. Tom Siwa, and he works as a chiropractor. Her mother’s name is Jessalynn Siwa, and she works as a dance teacher. Jayden Siwa, who is her older brother and also a vlogger, is her only sibling. Jojo Siwa hasn’t gotten married yet. Mark Bontempo is the name of the guy she used to date.

Physical Appearance of Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa has a beautiful body that is in great shape, with great measurements, and a lean build. Her body is about 32 inches tall, 25 inches wide, and 34 inches long. She is pretty because she has sharp features and a cute smile.

Jojo Siwa is a beautiful young woman with a charming personality. She is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and she weighs about 55 kg. She has long, beautiful blonde hair and blue eyes that are as bright as the sun.

JoJo Siwa’s Net Worth

Jojo Siwa has accumulated a net worth of $20 million as of the year 2022. She acts, sings, and dances professionally, and she also has a YouTube channel that she uses to promote herself.

Early Life of Jojo Siwa

She competed in Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013 and was one of the top five finalists. In 2015 and 2016, she and her mother were on seasons 5 and 6 of the TV show “Dance Moms.” She’s been a guest on many TV shows, including Good Day L.A. (2015), Make It Pop (2016), and All That (2019).

She has also been in episodes of the reality shows Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2019), The Substitute (2020), The Masked Singers (2020), and Celebrity Watch Party (2020). (2020). In 2017, she was the host of the American musical reality show “Lip Synch Battle Shorties.” This is a show where famous people battle each other with lip-sync performances.

She signed with Nickelodeon in 2017, and they took over all of her artistic projects, including singing, acting, and her YouTube channel. In 2018, she made her acting debut as “Victoria Martin” in the American movie “Blurt!” In 2020, Nickelodeon put her animated web show, “Jojo & BoBow Show Show,” on YouTube.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Jojo Siwa’s Real Name and Age?

Joelle Joanie Siwa was born on May 19, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska. Her parents, Tom, a chiropractor, and Jessalyn, a dance teacher, named her after their daughter. Siwa has a brother named Jayden who is a year older.

Who is Jojo Siwa’s Gf Now?

In 2020, JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew met on a cruise.

The Dance Moms alum and Prew went public with their relationship in February 2021, one month after Siwa came out as LGBTQ.

Did Jojo Siwa Ever Have a Bf?

In August 2020, JoJo said on TikTok that her boyfriend was really Mark Bomtempo. They dated for a few months, but in December of that year, the Dancing With the Stars contestant said that they had broken up. “Right now, I’m as single as a Pringle.

Summary

