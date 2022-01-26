Who Is Jenn Goicoechea? Complete Information About Usher’s Girlfriend!

Usher Raymond and his fiancée Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their first child together, according to Usher Raymond’s website. Here’s all you need to know about Usher’s latest love interest.

What Is the Name of Usher’s Girlfriend

Usher Raymond, the 41-year-old American musical star, is about to become a parent for the third time in his life. It has been revealed that Usher Raymond and his fiancée Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their first child together, much to the delight of their fans.

Neither Usher nor Jenn have made any announcements about the pregnancy on their respective social media accounts.

The couple has also maintained a high level of secrecy about their new relationship, despite being pictured together on several occasions since 2019. Continue reading to find out more about Jenn Goicoechea.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Were Photographed Together in Los Angeles

A report on Cheat sheet stated that Usher and Jenn had initially generated rumors about their relationship in October of this year when they were photographed backstage at the Hollywood Bowl event in Los Angeles.

According to the claim, Usher and Jenn Goicoechea were photographed together once more in December 2019, this time during Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday party at his Holmby Hills estate, according to the source.

In addition, the couple attended a number of A-list award ceremonies and events together in the first quarter of 2020.

Who Is Jenn Goicoechea, and What Is Her Story?

Jenn Goicoechea, Usher’s girlfriend, is also pursuing a musical career, much like him. In his present position as Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, this 37-year-old record executive is a leader in the music industry.

In addition to Travis Scott and Mariah Carey, Meghan Trainor and Camilla Cabello are among the musicians represented by the organization, according to media reports. Jenn began her career in the music industry by working for the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), a not-for-profit organization that protects the rights of composers, authors, and publishers.

The circumstances of the initiation of a romance between Usher and Jenn are still unclear. However, considering that both superstars are associated with the music industry, it is likely that they came into contact as a result of their respective musical achievements.

On her Instagram profile, Jenn Goicoechea shared a snapshot of herself and Usher from the month of December 2016. Usher, on the other hand, was still married to his ex-wife Grace Miguel at the time.

The couple divorced in 2018, and they did not have any children together. Usher, on the other hand, has two boys from his former marriage to fashion stylist Tameka Foster, who are named Naviyd Ely Raymond and Usher Raymond V.

In an interview with Rolling Out, Jen revealed that she had Italian ancestry on her mother’s side, but that her father is of Puerto Rican descent. She was born and raised in Miami.

She began her professional career at a young age while working with her mother, Barbara Goicoechea, who works as a production manager at Act Productions. Jenn is fluent in both English and Spanish, in addition to her native language.

Jenn Goicoechea Has an Instagram Account

The Instagram handle of Jenn is followed by more than 14,000 people. She routinely publishes images of herself in various settings on social media. Here are some of Jenn’s most beautiful picots, taken from her Instagram account.

