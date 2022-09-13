Who is Hasbulla? Wiki, Insta, Family, Relationship, & Lifestyle!

Hasbulla is a Russian internet star known for his funny prank and parody videos about mixed martial arts (MMA). He has millions of people who follow him on TikTok.

Hasbulla Magomedov was born in 2003 in Makhachkala, Republic of Dagestan, Russia. He will be 19 year old in 2022.

Hasbulla Magomedov has been alive for 19 years. But the blogger has the face, height, and personality of a child. He was born and raised in Makhachkala, Russia. After the pandemic lockdown, he became well-known when he started posting videos on TikTok.

If you find him wandering outside the city, he might look like a child. Even though the blogger looks like Khabib, he has nothing to do with the UFC star. But only two of them are friends because they understand each other. Khabib has posted a video of Hasbulla to his own Instagram account.

Career

He has always liked sports and wanted to be an MMA fighter since he was young. Because of his health, he couldn’t make MMA his career, so he started making fake and funny MMA fight videos and putting them on his TikTok account. His videos went crazy popular on TikTok, and he became very well-known there.

He got a lot of attention when he made a fake video of the Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib Nurmagomedov met Hasbulla after the video went viral and praised him for his work. Nurmagomedov said when asked about Hasbulla in an interview.

He has to go to the US because all the big sports stars there know him and he’s a big deal there. He has to move to the US for a few years and maybe become a billionaire. At least, he can make a million dollars. They want to pay him a lot of money to make him fight. He is very popular in other countries.”

Physical Appearance

About 3 feet 4 inches tall.

The approximate weight is 18 kg

Hair Colour: Golden Blonde

Brown Eye Color

Disease

He is said to have a genetic disorder that is most likely a form of being short.

Controversy

He was banned from Instagram in 2021 for making videos that threatened a woman. The woman posted a video of Hasbulla’s sister on Instagram without asking Hasbulla or his family for permission. Hasbulla said in the threat video,

I’m not going to let this girl live until she apologizes to everyone on Instagram for making a video of my sister and posting it for everyone to see.”

Later, Hasbulla said that the rumors were not true and that he had stopped using social media.

Mini Khabib’s Family

Hasbulla Magomedov and Khabib dad look alike. Hasbulla has never said anything about his family. People always see him out with his friends having dinner, walking around, and having a good time.

People call him “Mini Khabib” because the champion “Khabib” is from the same city as Hasbulla, and Hasbulla often posts videos on Tiktok in which he acts like “Khabib.”

Some people contemplate Hasbulla resembles Khabib’s dad. People think that Mini Khabib is Khabib’s son, but they are not related; they just know each other. Khabib even shows his support for Hasbulla Magomedov on Instagram, where he has shared many of his videos.

How Much Money Does Hasbulla Have?

Hasbulla’s net worth is estimated to be $100,000, even though it is not public information. This is because of how popular he has become on social media.

Hasbulla says in his first-ever interview with Barstool Sports that he still hopes to fight Abdu Rozik one day, even though the fight hasn’t happened yet. If that fight does happen, he can expect his net worth to go up.

Even better, Hasbulla would make a lot of money if he could fight Conor McGregor. We don’t think the Irish UFC star would have taken lightly Hasbulla’s comments that he “talks too much,” and UFC president Dana White would know how a fight between Hasbulla and McGregor would be received.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hasbulla Condition?

A doctor recently posted a video on TikTok saying that the Russian fighter known as “mini Khabib” has a rare genetic condition called Growth Hormone deficiency. This is a disorder that happens when the pituitary gland in the brain doesn’t make enough growth hormone, which has caused his short stature and high weight.

How Tall is Hasbulla Russian?

People think that the Russian is 19 years old. We don’t know his exact birthday, but many websites say he was born in 2003. Hasbulla told SportsKeeda in an interview that he is 3 feet 4 inches tall. The average height of an adult with dwarfism is 4 feet, and 4 feet 10 inches is the general definition of height.

Why is Hasbulla So Rich?

Hasbulla, a 19-year-old Russian internet, and TV star, also got a lot of attention when he met with the press before his fight with Tajikistan musician Abdu Rozik. Because of his unique personality, he has millions of followers on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram. He has 2 million followers on Instagram right now.

Summary

