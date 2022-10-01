Who is Goku Black? Things You Need To Know!

Dragon Ball Super brought in a lot of new and different characters that surprised fans because they were so new and different. One of these was Goku Black, who, as soon as he was introduced, became one of the most surprising characters in the anime.

The most surprising thing was that he looks like Goku, but he is thinner and wears different clothes. Who is Goku Black, though?

Goku Black is actually a Supreme Kai-in-training named Zamasu. In Future Trunks’ timeline, Zamasu stole Goku’s body and used it to make him even stronger. Goku Black was already stronger than Super Saiyan 2 Trunks in his normal form, and he could easily put pressure on Super Saiyan 2 Goku.

When Goku Black was added to the anime, Dragon Ball Super became a lot more interesting because this new character looked like Goku but fought differently. Still, he was very strong because he was in Goku’s body.

In this way, let’s look at what we know about Goku Black and how strong this mysterious character is.

Who is Goku Black?

The Future Trunks Saga is one of the most interesting parts of the Dragon Ball Super anime because it not only brought Future Trunks back into the story but also brought in new characters who ended up being very important to this new part of Goku and his friends’ lives.

Future Trunks had to go back to Goku’s timeline because, of course, his timeline had another problem in the form of a mysterious figure that not even he could defeat.

Trunks were already strong enough to beat the bad Androids in his timeline, but this new enemy was too strong for him. Goku Black is the name of the person we are talking about. Who is Goku Black, though?

Goku and Trunks didn’t know who Goku Black was at first. But we did know that he looked like Goku, except that he was much skinnier and wore different clothes. On top of that, his style of fighting is nothing like Goku’s, even though he has about the same amount of power as Goku.

But it turned out that Goku Black was actually a Supreme Kai apprentice named Zamasu who worked for the Supreme Kai of Universe 10, Gowasu. He was always a genius in terms of his skills, but he wanted more power because he didn’t trust mortals and was upset that the other Kais didn’t do anything about what mortals were doing.

This is why, in the future, he used the Super Dragon Balls to wish for Goku’s body so he could become stronger and kill all the gods in the multiverse.

Also Read: Hit Monkey Season 2: What Will Happen in the Second Season of Hit-monkey?

How Powerful is Black Goku?

Goku Black was shown to be very strong when he was first shown. Zamasu was already the strongest Kai in history, and he could become just as strong as Goku. But when he took over Goku’s body, he became so strong that his base form was stronger than Future Trunks’ Super Saiyan 2.

Future Trunks said that Goku Black’s base form is at least as strong as his Super Saiyan 3 form.

After fighting with Goku in the current timeline, Goku Black went back to his own timeline to get even stronger. At this point, Goku Black was strong enough to put pressure on Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta.

Goku Black got so strong that when he changed into his Super Saiyan Rosé form, he was able to easily beat both Vegeta and Goku when they were in their Super Saiyan Blue forms. He even killed Vegeta with a weapon he made out of his own ki, which was a blade of energy.

Goku Has a Heart Condition

Goku’s heart disease wasn’t shown until after he got sick when the symptoms were shown. In the Dragon Ball universe, there is no specific name for this disease. It is just called “Heart Virus,” because it makes people feel sick and tired.

According to the records and pictures on the Dragon Ball Wiki, Goku’s heart virus wasn’t anything special. In fact, Future Trunks told the Dragon Ball characters that many people in the future timeline had died from the same heart virus. This included Future Goku, who got the virus before there was a way to get rid of it.

Goku dying of heart disease could be one of the most “inconvenient” ways for him to die in the Dragon Ball universe since this is a “natural” way to die and cannot be wished back.

Also, Senzu Beans, which are often used to help Dragon Ball Saiyans with their weaknesses and illnesses, don’t work against the heart virus. They can’t cure or even slow down the disease.

Even Pure Blooded Saiyans can’t stop the Heart Virus. This is especially true when you consider that becoming a Super Saiyan (or any level above Super Saiyan) speeds up the effects of the virus. The virus will eventually beat a Saiyan’s stronger immune system, killing them if they don’t get the right Heart Medicine in time.

In Dragon Ball, How Did Goku Get the Heart Virus?

The Dragon Ball saga has shown how deadly and dangerous the Heart Virus is, and we know that Goku was at least one of the first people to get it. But no one has said how Goku got the Heart Virus or how it could have spread to other people on Earth. He may have been the first person to get it.

Fans are still very interested, especially when they think about how many chances Goku would have had to catch something “from another world.” Here are some of the most popular ideas about how Goku got the Heart Virus in the main timeline of Dragon Ball.

Also Read: Over the Garden Wall Season 2: Why is Over the Garden Wall So Popular?