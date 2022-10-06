Who is Dalton Gomez? Wiki, Family, Relationship Status & More

Dalton Gomez is well known as the husband of American singer and actress Ariana Grande, whose full name is Ariana Grande-Butera. It is said that the couple got married on May 17, 2021, in a secret ceremony with less than 20 people. Their wedding news was confirmed by Grande’s rep, who said, “It was small and private, with less than 20 people. The room was so full of love and happiness. The couple and both of their families couldn’t be happier.”

“Ari and Dalton both love Montecito,” he said. They spend a lot of time there, so it makes sense that they’d get married at Ari’s beautiful, old house. Many of her fans want to learn more about her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Fans and friends also sent the couple congratulations through social media. One person posted on Twitter, “So happy for her, congrats. I hope you have all the joy in the world.” Another person tweeted, “You guys say we’re obsessed, but you’re the ones who brought Selena into this…” Just be happy for her and leave her alone.

“If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” said another user. Praying for faith, love, and happiness for the rest of your life! Congratulations!.”

Who is Dalton Gómez?

Dalton Gomez is the Director of Operations for Aaron Kirman Group and works as a Luxury Real Estate Agent. He has worked with A-list buyers and sold homes worth more than $1 million.

According to the Aaron Kirman Group bio, “Aaron Kirman Group was founded in the spring of 2017 on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded people could come together, share resources, grow, support, and compete together in the most dominant and competitive market in the world and rise together.

Over the next 18 months, the team quickly grew from 7 agents when it first started to almost 70 agents today. This spring, The Wall Street Journal, and Real Trends ranked Aaron Kirman Group as one of the country’s 10 best real estate teams, based on how much money they sold.

Dalton Gomez is Aaron Kirman’s only buyer’s agent. Based on his experience, he has one of the most extensive lists of A-list buyers and has put together many high-profile deals all over the city.

He has helped with significant sales, like Case Study #16 by Craig Ellwood and Case Study #21 by Pierre Koenig. In addition to Mr. Kirman. He has about 4,278K followers on Instagram, and as of the time this article was written, he had made 91 posts.

He went to Citrus Valley High School in Redlands, California, and then to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, where he got his degree.

Dalton Gomez’s Age

Dalton Gomez was born in Southern California, the state of California, in the United States on August 7, 1995; he is currently 25 years old. Regarding the parents, we do not have access to a lot of information.

Nevertheless, we will make sure to keep you informed very soon. Even his father got into the real estate business. His older brother, Dakota Gomez, is a professional tattoo artist, and his sister’s name is Tori Gomez. He also has a brother named Dakota Gomez.

Dalton Gomez’s Body Measurements

Dalton Gomez is about 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs about 65 kg (143 pounds) at the moment. His girlfriend, Ariana Grande, is almost 6 inches shorter than he is. At the moment, we don’t have any information about how big he is. In the same way, both his hair and eyes are dark brown.

Dalton Gomez’s Wife?

On May 17, 2021, Dalton Gomez married Ariana Grande, also known as Ariana Grande-Butera, in a secret ceremony with less than 20 people. Grande confirmed that they were dating in May 2020, when they were both in the music video for “Stuck with U” by Grande and Justin Bieber.

Ariana Grande is a singer and actress from the United States. She has won one Brit Award, two Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and 22 Guinness World Records over the course of her career. And nine Video Music Awards from MTV.

In March 2020, the two were seen kissing at a bar, and Dalton bought Grande a diamond-and-pearl engagement ring. She had previously broken up with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

Gomez’s Net Worth

It is anticipated that Dalton Gomez would have a net worth of close to $20 million by the year 2021. He is now working on a listing in Malibu that is worth $10 million, and he has previously sold homes with prices ranging from $1.9 million to $12.5 million.

He has been working in the real estate industry for close to five years, and it is anticipated that his personal wealth will increase at an exponential rate as he advances in his real estate profession.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Dalton Gomez Related to Selena Gomez?

No, Dalton is not Selena’s brother, and they are not related. They have the same last name, but that’s all. Even though Dalton isn’t related to any pop stars, he spends a lot of time with them and has been seen partying with Miley Cyrus and other stars over the years.

How Did Ariana Meet Dalton?

“Ariana’s team found Dalton to help her find a home outside of Los Angeles that she could use as a getaway,” a source said. “When she first saw him, she thought he was cute and very handsome, so she asked her team to set up a meeting with him in person.

What is Dalton Gomez’s Real Name?

Dalton Jacob Gomez is an American real estate agent. He was born on August 7, 1995.

