Who is Christian in After We Fell: Things You Need To Know!

After We Fell was added to Netflix’s library of movies and TV shows on Monday, January 17, fans can’t wait to figure out how all the characters are connected.

One link between Christian Vance and Hardin Scott that seems to have made fans curious is that they were both in the army. We look into the strange link between them.

Who is Christian Vance to Hardin Scott?

Christian Vance first shows up in After We Collided, the second movie in the After series, when Tessa starts working as an intern at his publishing company, Vance Publishing.

Tessa is offered a job at the company’s Seattle office in the newest movie, After We Fell, which came out last year. Tessa ends up taking the part and moving in with Vance and his wife, Kimberley.

Hardin is also thought to know Vance because his parents have known Vance since they were in college. But Hardin’s relationship with Vance goes deeper than that, as it turns out at the end of the movie when Vance is revealed to be Hardin’s real father.

Hardin Didn’t Know Who His Father Was

Hardin’s father was thought to be Ken Scott until the end of After We Fell when the truth about Vance’s father came out.

Hardin’s mother, Trish, and his now-divorced father, Ken, used to be married, but they split up when he was a child.

Ken is now the chancellor of Washington Central University. He married his second wife, Karen, and is now the stepfather of Landon, who is her son.

In the After Movies, Who Plays Christian Vance?

In the movie After We Fell, Stephen Moyer plays the part of Christian Vance. But before Charlie Weber, the role was played by someone else. Vance was one of the few characters who had to be recast for the third movie because of changes that had to be made because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephen Moyer, who plays Bill Compton in the popular vampire show True Blood, is the latest actor to play the role. Some of his most well-known movies are The Double (2011), Priest (2011), and Quills (2000).

People may know Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino from How to Get Away with Murder, where he played a different character. He has also been on popular TV shows like 90210, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Charmed.

Plot Summary: After We Fell

Hardin is upset that Tessa’s alcoholic dad is back in her life and living with her and Hardin. Tessa, meanwhile, is getting ready to move to Seattle for her new job as a publisher, but she has decided to keep this a secret for some reason.

When Hardin finds out she’s leaving, they have the movie’s first big fight and make-up sex scene. Get ready, because at least three more of these are coming.

Tessa moves to Seattle and lives with her coworkers Kimberly (now played by Arielle Kebbel) and Christian Vance, who are a married couple (now played by Stephen Moyer). We find out that Kimberly and Vance are going to have a baby.

Some fans might not understand this part because Kimberly and Vance were played by different people in the last movie, “After We Collided.” Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming location had to be moved, so the original actors couldn’t come back.

After getting jealous of each other, fighting, and having soft-core porn sex for a few more pointless rounds, Hardin finally gets over himself and decides to follow Tessa to Seattle, which is what she wanted. At the same time, Hardin’s mom is getting ready to marry again.

Hardin wants to invite Tessa to the wedding, but he is worried about what she will think of him when she sees where he is from. In a strange side story, Tessa finds out that she might not be able to have children.

Hardin is persuaded by Vance that he should invite Tessa to the wedding of his mother, so he does. Start the montage of trips to England! It looks like everything is going well… until Hardin walks in on Vance and his mother having sex the night before his mother’s wedding. Uh oh!

What Does the Ending of After We Fell Mean?

Hardin is very angry with his mother and Vance, and he is also very sad. The wedding goes as planned, but Kimberly is angry at Vance for cheating on her.

After Tessa gently nudges him, Hardin agrees to get a drink with Vance after the wedding so that he can explain what happened. Are you ready for this change in the plot?

It turns out that Vance’s mother and Hardin’s mother have been together sexually for a long time. So long, in fact, that it turns out that Hardin’s real father is actually Christian Vance. Dun dun dun!

This news is devastating to Hardin. When Tessa sees him crying in the street, they hug, and the movie is over.

