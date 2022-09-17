Who is Chase Stokes? Wiki, Family, Relationship Status & More

Chase Stokes is an American actor who became very well known after he played “John B” in the Netflix web series “Outer Banks” (2020). Chase Stokes was born to Jeff Stokes and Jennifer Canning on September 16, 1992, in Annapolis, Maryland.

His parents got a divorce, and his dad married Nikki Osterman Stokes. His father owned a business and was a businessman. He has a psychologist for a stepmother.

Chase has two siblings. Their names are Kaden Stokes and Kendall Nicole Stokes. He moved to Orlando, Florida, next. Chase graduated from River Wood High School in Orlando. He went to Valencia College of Florida and got an Associate of Arts degree. He went to the University of Central Florida to get his MBA after he graduated from college.

Chase Stokes Career

Since he was young, he wanted to be an actor. After he graduated, he started trying out for roles in movies and TV shows. He finally got a role in the short film Lost Island (2015), and the TV show started airing.

After that, he was in the 2015 TV show “Base,” where he played the character “Ethan Terri.” His first role was as “Reed” in the 2016 Netflix show “Halam Stranger.”

“Between the Waves” (2018) was his first movie. He played “young Dale.” Then he showed up at home first (2018), beach house (2018), one of us lying (2019), and tell me the secret (2019). (2019).

In 2020, he got his big break when he played the role of “John B.” on the Netflix show “Outer Banks.” It’s best on Netflix on April 15, 2020.

Height and More

For his height, Chase Stokes is 6 feet and 1 inch tall. He has kept his weight at 82 kg because he has a fit body. He has brown eyes and brown hair to go along with his attractive personality. Chase Stokes does not have any body art.

Girlfriend and Dating

At present, Chase Stokes does not have a girlfriend. But he was dating a young and beautiful woman named Xio. Even though he works out a lot and looks good, he is still single for now.

Net Worth

Wikipedia, Forbes, and other online sites have information about Chase Stokes’s net worth, salary, income, car, way of life, and many other things. Chase Stokes has a net worth of more than $12 million at age 30. (approx).

Chase Stokes made money as an actor for a living. We really don’t know enough about cars, how much money people make each month/year, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Chase Stokes Have a Gf?

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes’ first wedding anniversary is a big deal. When they celebrated their one-year anniversary on Instagram in April 2021, they were still going strong.

Are Chase and Madelyn Back Together?

After sources told E! News, and People (opens in new tab) that Madelyn and Chase broke up, the news was confirmed. “Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” someone close to them told People.

Where is Chase Stokes Right Now?

Stokes plays John B on the Netflix teen adventure show, Outer Banks. The third season of the show is currently being filmed in Charleston, South Carolina. Production on the show started on February 28.

