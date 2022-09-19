Who is Anna Lezhneva? Wiki, Bio, Lifestyle, Family, & Relationship Status!

Anna Lezhneva is a Russian actress and model who was born on August 3, 1980. She works in the South Indian Film Industry. She is also the third wife of “Pawan Kalyan,” a well-known actor and politician from Tollywood. He was once married to Nandini (they got married in 1997 and split up in 2008) and Renu Desai (m. 2009, div. 2012).

Kalyan sent his ex-wife Renu a message wishing her well on her engagement. This means that even though they are no longer together, they still like each other. But we don’t know what Desai’s fiance’s name is. On June 24, 2018, the event took place in Pune (Sunday).

Career as an Actress

Anna started acting in 2003, but she didn’t become known until she was in the Indian movie “Teen Maar,” a romantic drama that came out on April 14, 2011. The movie wasn’t a big hit, but Anna’s performance was praised.

She went on to be in a number of movies over the next few years, mostly South Indian movies, but none of them were very good. After her second child was born, she stopped acting and is now a housewife who is focusing on raising her kids.

Love Life and Marriage With Pawan Kalyan

Anna and Pawan met when Pawan was the star of the movie “Teen Maar.” Pawan is a well-known Tollywood actor who is also active in politics.

They started dating in March 2011, and they were together for two years before getting married in Hyderabad, India, in 2013. Their wedding followed Indian customs. At the time of their wedding, Pawan was still married to Renu Desai, who is now his ex-wife. From 1997 to 2008, Pawan was married to Nandini.

Anna had their daughter, Polina Anjana Pawanova, in 2015, and their son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, in October 2017. From his marriage to Renu, Pawan has a son named Akira Nandan, who was born in 2004, and a daughter named Aadhya Konidala, who was born in 2010.

Also Read: Manon Mccrory Lewis: Where Was She Born?

Renu, his ex-wife, has custody of Aadhya and Akira, and they are living with her at the moment.

Early Life and Education

Anna grew up in a Christian family in Russia. When she was six years old, she and her parents started watching movies and TV shows together. She started acting in plays when she was in high school. After she graduated, she went to an acting school and graduated in 2002.

Anna’s Family Details

Anna Lezhneva is a Russian. She belongs to Christian Family. We don’t know much about her family, like the names of her father and mother or if she has any siblings. But we know she has a husband. She married Pawan Kalyan, who is an actor and politician from South India.

She is Pawan Kalyan’s third wife. The wedding took place at the Sub-office Registrar’s in Erragadda on September 30, 2013. She is a mother to two kids. Mark Shankar Pawanovich, her son, was born in 2017. Polena Anjana Pawanova is the name of her daughter.

She has two children of her own, and Pawan Kalyan’s second wife, Renu Desai, gave her two stepchildren. Her stepchildren’s names are Akira Nandan and Aadhya Konidala.

During the filming of “Teen Maar” in 2011, Anna and Pawan met for the first time. In this sense, Pawan was the main actor in this movie, and Anna had a small part. After working together for a while, they both fell in love. They moved in together and had a daughter before getting married.

Likes and Other Interests

Anna has seen a lot of movies, and Tom Hanks and Emma Stone are her favorite actors and actresses. She likes comedy movies the most, and “Forrest Gump” and “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” are her favorites.

She likes blue and white the most. She likes to try different kinds of food. Besides Indian, the one she likes the most is Italian. Anna and her husband both love animals, but elephants and foxes are Anna’s favorites.

Anna has been all over India because of her acting career, and she has also been to places in Europe like France, Italy, and England, which is her dream place to visit. Reading is something else she likes to do. “Life of Pi” by Yann Martel and “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” by Milan Kundera are two of her favorite books.

Appearance and Net Worth

The age of Anna is 39. She has long brown hair and brown eyes, is 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall, weighs around 172lbs (60kgs), and her vital statistics are 29-27-34. She wears size 8 shoes.

Also Read: Jennifer Flavin Net Worth 2022: Are She and Sylvester Stallone Divorcing?

She is worth more than 55 Lakh Indian Rupees, which is about $76,000. Her husband Pawan is worth more than 52 crores, which is about $7.2 million.