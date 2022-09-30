Who is Aisha Sharma? Wiki, Bio, Lifestyle, Family, & Relationship Status!

Aisha Sharma is a well-known actress, model, social media star, celebrity sibling, Internet sensation, and media face from Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. She was born on January 25, 1989, and is 33 years old.

She is well-known in the country because she is the sister of Neha Sharma, who is a well-known Bollywood actress. Neha Sharma has been in a lot of movies, such as Ik Sandhu Hunda Si, Mubarakan, and many others.

In February 2022, Neha and Aisha were seen together outside of a gym in Mumbai. With her beauty and talent, Aisha has also made her way into the entertainment business. Her first Bollywood movie was called “Satyameva Jayate,” and she worked with actors John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee on it. She played Shikha in this movie, and a lot of people and directors love the way she acts.

There were also rumors that she would be in Varun Dhawan’s movie “Judwaa 2,” but she did not work on that movie. Sharma is also trying very hard to make another hit movie in the entertainment business.

In this article, we’ll talk about Aisha Sharma’s boyfriend, age, family, Instagram, height, wiki, biography, serials, movies, and interesting facts.

Aisha Sharma Biography

Aisha became well-known in the country because of how beautiful she was. She had her birthday a few days ago, on January 25. She also shared a post on her social media accounts.

She was born in India in 1989, in the city of Bhagalpur in the state of Bihar. On her Twitter page, it says that she lives with her sisters and family in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

She will be 33 years old in 2022. Some news stories said that she lived with her grandparents in Delhi when she was young. She learned the basics at Springdales School in Delhi. After finishing high school, she went to the Amity School of Engineering in Noida, where she got her degree in biotechnology.

Also Read: Who is Ram Charan? Wiki, Insta, Family, Relationship, & Lifestyle!

Aisha Sharma’s Career

Aisha Sharma has spent a lot of time learning about technology, so she knows a lot about it. She has also worked for a number of private firms. Well, she didn’t like her job because she wanted to act or model instead. Later, she quit her job and started modeling full-time. She also took part in several modeling competitions.

Sharma started out by appearing in a number of ads and campaigns. According to her IMDB page, she starts acting in a movie called “Satyameva Jayate” in 2018. She played Shikha in this movie with John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar, Manish Chaudhari, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Arora, and others.

She was also thought to be in Varun Dhawan’s movie “Judwaa 2,” but she was not cast in the movie for some reason. Aisha was also in the 2018 movie “Baba Ki Chowki.”

Family of Aisha Sharma

Aisha Sharma is well-known, and on her social media accounts, she often talks about her family. Let me tell you that her famous businessman’s father’s name is Ajeet Sharma. Later, he quit his job and ran for office.

He is a leader in Bhagalpur, in the state of Bihar, and a member of the Indian National Congress. On the other hand, no one knows what her mother’s name is, but they are very close.

Sharma’s mom stays at home and cooks for the whole family. She is the most caring of her 4 siblings when it comes to her brother and sister. Neha Sharma and Reetika Sharma are her sisters’ names.

She has a brother named Vaibhav Sharma who is younger than her. Aisha has put a lot of pictures of herself and her siblings on her social media accounts. Neha Sharma is an actress and model, just so you know.

She has worked with a lot of big names in the entertainment business. Other than that, Reetika Sharma and Vaibhav Sharma like to keep their lives out of the public eye. Well, Sharma is a Brahmin and a Hindu. She is an Indian citizen.

Aisha Sharma Relationships

Sharma is a beautiful and sweet woman. We looked at her social media accounts to find out about her private life. Let me tell you that she hasn’t posted any pictures with her friends or co-actors.

Her Instagram is full of pictures of herself and her family. Also, no one has ever said that she is dating anyone. She said that she likes being by herself and that she always makes time for herself.

She also said that in the past, she wasted her time and energy on the wrong people. Based on this, we think that she is not in a relationship. She might only care about her fitness and work because she wants to become a well-known actress. She told him:

I enjoy my own company like no one else’s, the best days are spent in my own company. If I knew this secret before I would have never spent my energy in the wrong place, with the wrong people. Wiser by day”

Also Read: Who is Eminem Dating? Latest 2022 Info!

Aisha Sharma’s Net worth

Aisha Sharma and her family are living a happy and luxurious life. She lives in Mumbai in a very nice apartment. She has pretty curtains, pictures, paintings, small plants, and lamps in her room. She likes to buy pretty things to make her house look nice.

Sharma also has a very expensive car and uses it a lot to get around. She would make a good amount of money from modeling, acting, commercials, and brand ads. Her total net worth is probably between INR 3 and 4 Crores.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where does Aisha Sharma live?

Inside the apartment of Bollywood newcomer Aisha Sharma in Mumbai

Bright, happy, and giving off a relaxed vibe!

Who is Aisha Sharma and Neha?

Indian actress and model Aisha Sharma is the sister of Bollywood actress Neha Sharma. She began her career as a model and became a well-known face for brands like Lakme and Pepsi.

Summary

Aisha Sharma was born on January 25, 1989, and is 33 years old. She is the sister of Neha Sharma, who is a well-known Bollywood actress. Her first Bollywood movie was called “Satyameva Jayate,” and she played Shikha in this movie. Aisha Sharma is an Indian actress and model. She has worked with a lot of big names in the entertainment business.

She was also thought to be in Varun Dhawan’s movie “Judwaa 2,” but she was not cast in the movie for some reason. Indian actress and model Aisha Sharma is the sister of Bollywood actress Neha Sharma.

Her net worth is estimated to be between INR 3 and 4 Crores. She lives in Mumbai in a very nice apartment with pretty curtains, pictures, paintings, plants, and lamps.