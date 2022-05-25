Who Has the Most Followers on TikTok in 2022?

TikTok is home to many famous faces, with stars like Charli D’amelio, Bella Poarch, and Addison Rae having hundreds of millions of followers.

TikTok has established itself as a great venue for videos to become viral, with millions of fans and the ability to turn anyone into a celebrity overnight.

The platform is now available in more than 150 countries and 75 languages, with the previous year proving to be the most popular yet for the application.

People are easily captivated by so many lip-sync videos, comedy routines, and other entertainment – despite the app almost being banned in the United States in September 2020.

1. Charli D’Amelio – 140.8 million

Charli D’Amelio is the most followed person on TikTok, which comes as no surprise. On March 25, 2020, she passed Loren Gray to become the world’s largest account.

Her journey to the top has been nothing short of amazing at only 18 years old. Along with her remarkable success, she has over 9.0 million YouTube subscribers and has collaborated with artists such as Noah Schnapp and Marshmello.

With her dance choreography videos, D’Amelio catapulted onto the scene. She even became the first app celebrity to appear in a Super Bowl ad, which is an incredible achievement no matter how you slice it. She also appeared in Chase Hudson’s ‘America’s Sweetheart’ music video.

Charli is the first individual to reach 10 billion likes on Instagram, in addition to holding the #1 spot on the most followed list for so long.

2. Khaby Lame -138.4 million

Khaby Lame, an Italian TikToker, is one of TikTok’s most popular and well-known users, having just surpassed Addison Rae’s long-held #2 rank in terms of follower count.

Lame has insanely outpaced Dixie D’Amelio, TikTok, Zach King, and Bella Poarch by creating replies to numerous other films, including one of the platform’s most-liked videos in which he comments on someone’s method of peeling a banana.

The star’s popularity does not appear to be slowing down. Is it possible that Khaby will topple Charli D’Amelio from her long-held position? We’ll keep this updated as things progress.

3. Bella Poarch – 89.7 million

Bella Poarch has developed a massive following in under a year after skyrocketing to prominence. The American-Filipino star began their TikTok account in April 2020 and now has over 89 million followers, surpassing Addison Rae as the third most popular TikToker.

Prior to becoming famous, the actress served in the US Navy. She’s now well-known for her humorous TikToks, which frequently feature gaming. She has signed on as a HyperX brand ambassador and has her own music videos for ‘Build a Bitch’ and ‘Inferno.’

She has also appeared in Sub Urban’s music video for ‘Cirque,’ Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show, and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.

4. Addison Rae – 87.6 million

Addison Rae‘s name is almost as linked with TikTok popularity as Charli D’Amelio’s. She is well known for her dance choreography videos, and her TikTok popularity has helped her build a large YouTube following.

It’s been estimated that she earns $8.5 million per year, albeit that figure isn’t completely dependent on TikTok — and things are just getting better for the young celebrity.

After the premiere of Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ film, the star has struck a multi-picture agreement with the streaming platform, as well as introduced her own line of fragrances and Screen Break, a skin spray. She’s also cast in the next film ‘Fashionista.’

5. Will Smith – 72.1 million

Will Smith is one of many celebrities who have hopped on the TikTok bandwagon, and his amusing videos featuring some of the app’s most popular effects and sounds routinely go viral.

While Smith has been popular on TikTok since the beginning of his account, he slipped to the sixth position in April, presumably as a result of the attention he earned after slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, a contentious scene that dominated social media in the days after.

Conclusion

Even though TikTok began as a simple pastime, it has already grown to become the world’s fastest-growing social media network. This app has had over 3 billion downloads in just four years, and according to the most recent data, it has over 1 billion active users.

Being famous on TikTok is becoming increasingly challenging as the number of users and content creators grows and new trends and features develop all the time.