The American women's basketball team has become the best contender for the title at the Tokyo Olympics for a number of reasons. America are unbeaten in 49 matches and do not want to do anything different in the 32nd edition, so, they go into the match with full force. So, are we going to meet potential American rivals for the top spot on stage?

Serbia:

First, the current Euro basketball champion went to Tokyo with the goal of winning another gold medal in 2021. The team lost the European Championship, beating France 63-54 in the final, with the best performances of Yvonne Anderson and Jelena Brooks. Also, it is good to remember that Serbia won the bronze medal in Rio-2016.

Spain:

The Spaniards, who are the current runners in the Olympics, should also be looked at carefully. However, in the Euro Basketball, the last match played before Tokyo, Spain was eliminated in the quarterfinals, with Christina Ovina's best performance. Highlight the Asto Entourage, the center of the Chicago sky.

Australia:

Another team that can go a long way in the Olympics is Liz Cambodia's Australia. The Australians, who are in search of a sixth Olympic medal, fell to Serbia in the quarterfinals in Rio-2016. In Tokyo, they are looking for rehabilitation as they have not left the Olympic podium since Atlanta-1969. Among the participants, this is the team with the most players in the WNBA. There are six in total: Liz Campez of Las Vegas Aces, Rebecca Allen of New York Liberty, AC Macbeth and Stephanie Talbot of Seattle Storm, as well as Lelanie Mitchell of Washington Mystic and Alanna Smith of Phoenix Mercury.

France:

France, which won a silver medal in London-2012, is coming strong in Tokyo after finishing second in the Euro Basket. Despite always having a history of finishing second, the team remains an outstanding force in Europe. KP Williams, who played for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA 2020 season, is one of the players defending France in Tokyo.

Finally, teams from Canada, Nigeria, Japan, South Korea, China and Puerto Rico are still running. Who can beat America in the Olympics? Beginning on July 25, this can only be answered when the ball goes up.

Presented by Jessica Macial