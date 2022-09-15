Who Are Hoyeon Jung Siblings? Everything You Need to Know!

HoYeon Jung is a well-known fashion model, actress, TV personality, Instagram star, and businesswoman from Myeonmok-dong, Seoul, South Korea. She was born on June 23, 1994, and is 27 years old. Her work as a model has made her well-known in the country. As a supermodel, she has also been on the cover of many well-known magazines.

She has also worked with brands and agencies like Gucci, Jeremy Scott, Tory Burch, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Acne Studios, Burberry, Miu Miu, Jason Wu, Chanel, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Bottega Veneta, Emilio Pucci, and others. She has also walked the runway at a number of fashion weeks and modeling events. She also took part in the show Korea’s Next Top Model.

In Squid Game, HoYeon played Kang Sae-byeok.

HoYeon is not only a good model, but she is also a very good actress. Wikipedia says that she has been in a number of music videos and TV shows. Jung became famous after he played Kang Sae-byeok in the Netflix show Squid Game. Find out more about HoYeon Jung’s age, biography, wiki, family, parents, siblings, boyfriend, career, net worth, and facts by reading this article.

HoYeon Jung’s Biography

HoYeon’s parents brought her into the world on Thursday, June 23, 1994, in Myeonmok-dong, Seoul, South Korea. She is a talented actress. She was born into a family with a good life, and she is a Christian.

HoYeon Jung is 27 years old, based on her date of birth (as of 2021). Jung always blows out her birthday candles on June 23. Wikipedia says that she has been interested in modeling since she was a child. She started taking modeling classes when she was 15 years old.

Let me tell you that she went to Hyewon Girls’ High School and got her basic education. She then got into Dongduk Women’s University to continue her education.

After she finished college, she started to focus on her career as a professional model. HoYeon is a well-known model and actress at the moment.

HoYeon Jung’s Family

We found out that HoYeon has a stable family by scrolling through her Instagram profile. She is her parents’ oldest daughter. But she does not tell the press the names of her parents and siblings.

She also shares a lot of memories from her childhood with her family on her social media accounts. From what we’ve learned, Jung’s father is a business owner. Her mother, on the other hand, is a homemaker.

She put old pictures of herself with her parents and siblings on her Instagram account. According to Wikipedia, she has two other siblings. She also enjoys spending time with her family.

HoYeon Jung’s Boyfriend, Relationships & Husband Name

There are a lot of questions about her boyfriend and love life on the Internet. The actor Lee Dong-hwi and HoYeon Jung have been dating since 2016, according to her Wikipedia page. But she didn’t show Lee Dong any pictures on social media.

She also enjoys spending time with her friends and coworkers. She often shows her friends pictures on her IG page. There isn’t enough information out there about HoYeon’s past relationships and love life.

HoYeon Jung’s Career, Modeling & Movies

Media sources say that HoYeon’s first job was as a model. At the age of 16, she began to take part in modeling events. She’s also been in a number of modeling contests and fashion weeks. She has also done modeling on her own time.

In addition to this, she has also been on Korea’s Next Top Model. She got modeling jobs very easily because of her great looks and skills. She has also been in a few magazine articles and on the cover of a few magazines.

In her modeling career, she has worked with well-known brands like Vogue, Elle, W, Harper’s Bazaar, Love, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Miu Miu, Jason Wu, Chanel, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Bottega Veneta, Emilio Pucci, and others.

HoYeon Jung Net worth

HoYeon Jung is a professional model and actress who makes a good living from her work. Through her IG profile, she also promotes a number of fashion and beauty products. As of 2021, HoYeon is likely worth between $4 and $5 million USD (approx.).

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hoyeon Jung Have Any Siblings?

Jung Ho-yeon was born in Myeonmok-dong, Seoul, South Korea, on June 23, 1994. She has two sisters. Her parents are restaurateurs.

Who is Hoyeon Jung’s Boyfriend?

She has a boyfriend named Lee Dong-hwi.

What is Hoyeon Jung’s Net Worth?

$4-5 million USD (approx.)

