White House Butler retires for 47 years

William ‘Barry’ Carter is retiring after 47 years as a White House butler Photo: Tina Hacker / George W. Bush Presidential Library

Four decades later, William "Barry" Carter, one of the White House's oldest maids, will retire this week, according to three people familiar with the matter. CNN.

Carter's career began 47 years ago at the Presidential Guest House, Blair House, opposite the White House, where he served on the team for 15 years before moving to the U.S. presidential residence.

Carter was a valued member of the housing committee, assisting presidents and first ladies and their families from the administration of Ronald Reagan to the present day.

"For 47 years, in 10 administrations, Barry Carter has been a part of the lives of American presidents, their families and their home, the White House," President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement.

read more

"We are so grateful for Barry's kindness, his service and the time we have shared together. He has been doing a job for almost half a century seeking excellence and happiness, and is always ready to lend a hand. Life is hard to imagine at the White House without a friend, Carol and her beloved. Congratulations to him on a well-deserved rest and many happy years with the children and grandchildren. ”

Carter’s decision to retire, an acquaintance says, was triggered by a desire to spend more time with the individual and his family. A small private dinner with staff will be held at the White House on Thursday, and as part of his farewell Fidens will host a private lunch for him and his family, a White House official said. CNN.

“The story that has been on the menu for years is amazing,” said one of the people who worked with Carter for many years at the White House. "His vision of how the White House works is unparalleled – no one knows it better than a friend."

For that person, the bar’s help for events like dinners was invaluable because he knew which areas of the room had the best view, or could act as a flower arrangement for a decent or celebrity entrance or exit.

Carter, like many loyal White House officials, is loved by former early families. She was one of two members of the White House Residence Committee that took Melania Trump on her jet to the Texas funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush in 2018 – the other being retired Maitre de George Hayne. Carter and Barbara were close, pointing out that the Bush family was inviting him to a unique occasion.

Carter was invited to the weddings of Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush.

When Donald Trump was president, he once delayed launching the annual congressional ball at the White House when Carter was brought in with the only surprise cake to attend and sing "Happy Birthday Wishes". CNN A person who attended the event.

During the tenure of Bill Clinton, Carter was the first member of the team the former president saw every day because he brought Clinton his morning coffee and newspaper.

"I'm so grateful to have received Barack and his warmth, glamor and gait on our side in these eight years," former First Lady Michael Obama tweeted Friday (28) with her photo and former President Barack Obama with Carter. "Congratulations pal!"

The unique living conditions of the President's family at the White House create a special relationship with about 90 members of the House staff – especially butlers, who help prepare and serve food, keep them neat, on the agenda, and respond to requests time, day and night – and, above all, prudently.

“The friend was always thoughtful and loyal,” said one of his co-workers. "That's very special. We will miss you."

(Translated text; read in original English)