Which Course Should I Pursue to Get a Data Science Job?

There is no straightforward answer to this question. Getting a data science job is based on a number of factors and not just completing a course. However, there are some reliable training providers whose courses can increase of chances of being hired. We will let you know about that option, but first, let us dive more into data science and what skills keep you apart from your peers and helps in impressing the employers.

Why Data Science?

Data science is an interdisciplinary field that involves the transformation of raw data into meaningful insights so as to make more informed business decisions. A number of concepts are involved in the data science process like data collection, data preparation, data cleaning, data analysis, machine learning, and data visualization.

Today, data science has become crucial for companies in order to accomplish their digital transformation initiatives. Some of the top job roles you can pursue in this field are data scientists, data analysts, data engineers, machine learning engineers, and data architects, among others. No wonder, these data-related jobs are in high demand and come with huge paychecks. In fact, people are enrolling in a Data science job guarantee program to step into this promising career field.

What Skills are Required for a Data Science Job?

Well, the skills required vary with the type of data science job you are looking for. In other words, the skills required for data scientists will be different from that of data engineers. First, let us talk about the educational background. For starting a career in data science, it is recommended to have at least a bachelor’s degree in data science, computer science, information technology, mathematics, or other related fields. Don’t worry if you are from a non-technical background. With proper training and certifications, you too can start a data science career.

Next comes technical skills. Knowledge of Python programming, R, SQL, core math, statistics, linear algebra, probability, and calculus is recommended for beginners. Next comes the intermediate and advanced skills like numerical computing, data wrangling, data preprocessing, data analysis, data modeling, data visualization, machine learning, common ML algorithms, and processing of large data sets. Employers also look for candidates who are well-versed in using popular data science tools like Tableau, Rapid Miner, TensorFlow, SciPy, NumPy, Pandas, Matplotlib, and more. Knowledge of these tools will help your resume stand out among others.

Is a Data Science Course Worth it?

To be honest, it is wrong to expect getting a job instantly after doing a course on data science. A course is meant to teach you data science from scratch and gain all the necessary skills required for a corporate job. Getting a job depends on how well you have gone through the course materials and understood the concepts.

If you are able to demonstrate your knowledge gained through the course and confidently talk about the industry projects and case studies you worked on, then no one can stop you from getting the job. However, even after taking the course, if you are not able to showcase your skills, the employer may think twice before hiring you and may focus on other candidates.

That said, a data science course is really worth it, especially if you are not already familiar with the subject. We would suggest taking an online course as you would not have to take out extra time going to a physical location. You can continue your job and learn through the online course at your brown pace. Usually, the video modules are of short duration and can be easily squeezed into one’s busy schedule. Discussed below is one such course that you can take.

Simplilearn’s Data Science Job Guarantee Program

Simplilearn is a renowned online Bootcamp and certification training provider. Its data science job guarantee program is a 6-month rigorous course designed to give you in-depth knowledge of machine learning, statistics, data analysis, deep learning, data visualization, Python, R, SQL, and more. The program comes with 100% job guarantee, meaning you will get a 100% refund if you don’t get a job within 180 days of graduation.

You will need to spend around 10 to 15 hours per week to complete the course in 6 months. You will also get access to one-on-one career mentorship where you wil given guidance to enhance your resume, tips for technical interviews, and know about career growth hacks. For practical learning, you will work on over 30 industry relevant projects from the likes of Walmart, Mercedes Benz, and Amazon, and over 10 cutting-edge tools and technologies like NumPy, Tableau, SciPy, and Python. They also offer integrated labs to work on projects. Apart from theoretical classes, there are LevelUp sessions by Andrew McAfee, principal research scientist at MIT.

You can go through further details on the Simplilearn website and then decide whether the course matches you learning needs or not. Additionally, you can explore some other course and start your data science journey. Make sure to learn everything from scratch and showcase your skills in front of the employers to land a good job.