Which Are 5g Smartphones Under 20000: Latest Launched 5G Mobiles!

With 5G smartphones being the latest trend, many people are looking for the best ones they can buy. If you want to buy a 5G phone but only have Rs. 20,000 to spend, this list is for you.

Gadgets 360 gave each phone on this list an overall score of 8 or higher. This means that each one will be a good buy in all ways, including battery life, camera, design, display, performance, software, and value for money.

The smartphones on this list can be bought right now in India and have just been released (within the last 18 months). Each phone is listed with its overall rating and its most important specs, as well as links to its full specs, full review, and other phones made by the same company.

You can also look at our other lists of 5G smartphones: Best 5G Phones Under Rs. 15,000, Best 5G Phones Under Rs. 25,000, Best 5G Phones Under Rs. 30,000, and 5G Mobile Phones. If you didn’t find what you were looking for, you can also use our Mobile Phone Finder and the Mobile Compare tool.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note series has always offered amazing features and specs for under Rs. 20,000, but the new Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G costs more. It boasts a 108-megapixel rear camera, 67W rapid charging, Snapdragon 695, 5G, and 120Hz Super AMOLED. Competition is tough, so this balance isn’t for everyone.

Mirage Blue has a unique back pattern that looks like water waves. The bright, vibrant display lacks HDR. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G performs well and launches with Android 11. MIUI is customizable. At this price, gamers may find better options. Photography was average, with acceptable daylight results but poor low-light results and no 4K video recording. Quick charging.

Motorola Moto G71

Moto G71 5G has a hole-punched 6.4-inch AMOLED screen. Outdoors, the screen is bright and offers decent viewing angles. Motorola’s lightweight and tiny phones are easy to operate. Its rival features side-mounted fingerprint scanners.

Moto G71 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. 1.5GB of storage can be used as RAM. Good performance for casual and heavy users. The 5,000mAh battery comfortably lasted a day. Motorola includes a 33W charger.

Moto G71 5G has a 50-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle, and macro camera. The primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras took good daytime photos. Closeups, selfies, and portraits were good. Night mode was aggressive in low light.

Vivo T1

The T1 is Vivo’s first smartphone. It targets Gen Z buyers who want good specs at low rates. The Vivo T1 5G has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display and panda glass protection. The dewdrop notch is dated.

Vivo T1 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM. All models have 128GB storage. You may also add microSD storage. Android 12 is topped by Vivo’s Funtouch OS. It comes with bloatware. The Vivo T1 5G’s 5,000mAh battery is good. 18W quick charging is slower than rivals.

50-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth camera, and 2-megapixel macro camera made up the T1 5G’s triple camera system. Daylight and close-up images in good light were good. Average low-light camera performance and unstabilized video.

iQOO Z5

The iQoo Z5’s beginning pricing is greater than the Z3 (which it will shortly replace), but mid-range smartphones have more functionality. Its design has been slightly improved, but it’s still plastic.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor performs well in games and benchmark tests. 6.67-inch LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate works great for games but smudges easily. The Z5’s dual speakers work nicely for movies and games.

The camera is good in daylight but not in low light. The Z5 has to compete with mid-range smartphones that offer superior camera quality and performance.

Excellent battery life, slow charging. The Z5 isn’t a big improvement over the Z4. It offers some enhancements, but not enough to recommend given that the competition is superior at slightly higher rates.

Realme 8s 5G

Realme 8s 5G resembles Realme 8 5G. The 6.5-inch screen has small side bezels and a wider chin. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner on Realme 8s 5G. The Realme 8s 5G’s triple camera module causes it to rock when set down.

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G powers the Realme 8s 5G, which has 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Both models include 128GB of additional storage through microSD. Realme’s Virtual RAM feature enables you to augment RAM with 5GB of storage.

5,000mAh battery and 33W charger included. Realme 8s 5G’s battery may easily last a day. The provided 33W Dart Charger charged the 5,000mAh battery to 94% in one hour

Realme 8s 5G includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The lack of an ultra-wide angle camera makes it less adaptable than its rivals. Night mode improved lowlight camera performance.