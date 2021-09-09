When Will We See Siesta Key Season 4 ?

On 31 July 2017, this American tv show (reality television genre) aired on MTV with its very first season. This show is an upgraded version of a reality tv series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County of the early 2000s.

Siesta Key TV show is directed/ Created by Mark Ford and Warren Skeels. Producers include Sam Wasserman and Phil LaCroix.

For gathering information about it, keep scrolling.

What Is the Plotline of the Siesta Key TV show?

Technically, Siesta Key is more of a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Sarasota, Fla. But for viewers of the reality show, it is more of a luscious and alluring series from the producers of ‘Laguna Beach‘ that has a similar plot and genre as that mid-2000s show.

`Siesta Key‘ features the life of some young adults, spending the summer together in a sun-drenched hometown and confronting issues of love, heartbreak, class and looming adulthood.

For those young adults, nothing is off-limits. The age similarity brings about the curiosity in knowing who they are and what they want to become, which most probably also include getting romantically and physically involved with each other.

MTV’s Siesta key Season Four came to an end Wednesday night, with promises of more drama in the next season, but the drama portrayed in the cast reunion show was so great that the finale was nothing compared to it.

The host of the show is Rachel Lindsay who is an attorney and a former “Bachelor” contestant. She tried to calm things down as both Juliette Porter and Brandon Gomes got into a heated discussion over some uncomfortable questioning.

Rachel brought a sense of peace or possibility to some of the fractured relationships and the feeling that everything might just work out.

What Are the Names of The Characters Involved in The Show, Siesta Key Season 4?

Most of us are curious about: who is in and who is out? Who is still the part of the cast? Any new cast members added? Well, the main cast members Kelsey Owens, Madison Hausburg, Amanda Miller, Garrett Miller and Brandon Gomes are reappearing for the fourth Season.

You might be wondering if Chloe Trautman would be featuring in this new season, well you are wrong.

She has decided to depart the show, we have covered the reasons behind her exit in another article. However, Chloe reassured her fans that they will get all their answers when Season 4 premiers.

Some of the Familiar faces that you might see again are the Ex-girlfriend of Brandon- Camila Cattaneo, Juliette‘s boyfriend Sam Logan and Madison’s fiancé Ismael Soto. Joe, Madison’s and Kelsey’s friend will also be featured.

While Kelsey‘s boyfriend Max Strong was introduced to fans officially last season, he will be appearing on camera for the first time this season.

Garrett‘s girlfriend, Makenna (Kenna), is also one of the new faces. Last, but not least is Serena Kerrigan, a producer and host of Let’s F*cking Date, a hit show in itself.

Where was Siesta key season 4 filmed?

The shooting took place at Palm islands, Grenadines in the month of January. The majority of the cast went on the trip; with Chloe’s absence, that’s when fans began to doubt her exit from the show.

The Release Date: When Was The 4th Season of ‘Siesta Key’ Released Across the Internet?

The series began the renovation for the fourth season on November 18, 2020. Later the First episode of the fourth season was aired on MTV on 12 May 2021, with a total of 13 episodes, with the finale episode named “Season 4 Reunion” on 4 Aug 2021.

This reality tv show ended its fourth season dramatically, added with the cast reunion and plans to come up with another season soon.

What Are the Ratings of the show ‘Siesta Key: Season 4’?

This alluring show is an eyecatcher for young adults.

There have been no reviews from the Metacritic tv reviews.

IMDb rated this TV show with a low rating of 4.6/10. However, it hasn’t received many reviews on RottenTomatoes yet. No ratings have been given yet on Tomatometer.

Where Can We Watch this show, Siesta Key?

Many channels allow access to the content across the Internet. The most famous one is MTV, where you can watch it after subscription.

You can also watch it on Prime video if you are a resident of the US. You can download it from the torrent website, YTS.MX.

Conclusion:

Those who have watched the show, say that Fans will get to see all the new relationships, as well as how things end up with Chloe and the rest of the cast. The question is, will there be a fifth season? What do you think about it? What is going to be the plot? Let us know in the comment section below.