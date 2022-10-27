Whatsapp Not Working or Server Down: Steps to Fix the Error!

WhatsApp is the most popular texting app in the world, and for many people, it’s a meaningful way to stay in touch. So it can be frustrating if it doesn’t work for you. Sometimes it’s not clear what’s wrong, so you might need to try a few different steps to figure out what’s wrong.

So, here are the most common ways to fix WhatsApp on your phone when it’s not working.

Make Sure That Your Wireless Connection is Strong

If your phone’s wireless connection isn’t working right, it might be hard to connect to and use WhatsApp. Check the status bar at the top of the phone’s screen to see if there’s a WiFi or cellular signal. If you’re still not sure, you could use another app that connects to the internet to make sure your connection isn’t the problem.

Sometimes, turning off and on your internet can fix a connection problem. On an iPhone, swipe down from the top right of the screen to see the Control Center. On an Android phone, swipe down from the top right of the screen to see the Quick Settings menu. Then tap the Airplane mode icon. Wait a moment, then tap it again to turn your wireless back on.

Restart WhatsApp

If the WhatsApp app is acting up, you can often fix it by closing it and then starting it back up again. Here are the steps for closing an app on Android and iOS. Close WhatsApp and then start it up again to see if the problem is fixed.

Your Whatsapp Account Might Have Been Erased

This probably won’t be a problem for you if you use WhatsApp often, but if you haven’t used it in a while, you should know that the service has the right to delete your account after 120 days of inactivity. If your account was deleted, you will have to make a new one.

Look to See if Whatsapp is Down

Most of the time, WhatsApp works well, and you rarely have to worry about it being down. Still, every online service goes down from time to time. Want to see if the problem is with WhatsApp and not you? If you go to the WhatsApp status page on Downdetector, you can find out if there is a service outage. You can also use your browser to search for “is WhatsApp down.”

Make Sure Whatsapp Has the Latest Version

It’s a good idea to ensure that all of your phone apps are always up to date. But if you haven’t updated WhatsApp in a while, it’s possible that your version has a bug or isn’t compatible with something else, making it not work right. Here’s how to manually update WhatsApp on Android, and the process is the same if you have an iPhone:

Open the app for the App Store.

Tap the Search icon in the bottom right corner and type “WhatsApp” into the search bar.

If there is a new app version, the button will say “Update.” Click it. If not, it will say “Open,” which means you’re already up to date.

Restart Your Phone

You can try restarting your iPhone or Android device to see if it clears up the issue, just as you would restart the WhatsApp app if you were having issues with it. You can power down the majority of Android devices by pressing and holding the power button for a number of seconds; alternatively, you may bring the control center down from the top of the screen and look for the power icon there.

Conclusion

