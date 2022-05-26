What Is the Most Dangerous City in the World?

The question of which city is the most dangerous in the world has been debated for years. For some, the solution is self-evident. For some, it’s a question that will never be answered. The question persists: “What is the world’s most dangerous city?”

As the world’s population grows, so does the number of potentially deadly cities. With so many people coming to cities, you’d imagine that as the population expands, so will the crime rate.

According to a new study from the University of Chicago’s Crime Lab, cities in poorer countries are more violent than cities in affluent countries, mainly due to a lack of crime-prevention infrastructure.

Also read: Facts About Most Developed Country In Africa

Which are the Most Conservative Countries in the World 2022?

The Most Expensive Shoe in the World of All the Time

1. Celaya, Mexico (109.39 homicides per 100,000 people)

Celaya is the third most populous city in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, with a population of 639,052. It is located in the south-central region of the state. Celaya is now regarded as the world’s most dangerous city, with a homicide rate of 109.38 per 100,000 residents.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is reportedly attempting to wipe out its rival Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel in order to gain control of drug trafficking and large-scale petroleum thefts, according to reports.

2. Tijuana, Mexico – 105.15 homicides per 100,000 population

Tijuana is the second-largest and westernmost city in Mexico, located in the state of Baja California. It is also the world’s most visited border city, featuring a 24-kilometer border with San Diego, California, in the United States.

Despite this, Tijuana is regarded as the second-most dangerous city in the world, with a homicide rate of 105.15 per 100,000 residents.

Tijuana is noted for its great poverty, and numerous horrible crimes have been reported here, including rape, kidnapping, and murder. Human trafficking and drug transactions, which are carried out by several gangs, are said to be the main causes of the city’s high level of violence.

The two competing gangs, the Tijuana and Sinaloa cartels, frequently engage in sporadic violence. The Tijuana cartel, based in Tijuana, is considered Mexico’s most powerful and violent criminal organization.

The Sinaloa Organisation, based in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, is an international drug trafficking cartel that operates in a number of Mexican states as well as other parts of the world.

3. Ciudad Juarez, Mexico – 103.61 homicides per 100,000 population

Ciudad Juarez, often known as Juarez, is the most populous city in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, with an estimated population of 1,512,450 people.

Juarez is considered Mexico’s deadliest city for women, as violence against women has escalated substantially over the years. Juarez is currently the world’s third most dangerous city, with a homicide rate of around 103.61 per 100,000 people.

In the past, Juarez provided nightclubs and loud musical entertainment to the residents of El Paso, Texas, in the United States. However, the city’s tourism economy has collapsed due to recent increases in crime rates.

Carjacking, burglary, theft, robbery, and murder are all typical occurrences in this city, therefore visitors should exercise extreme caution. The turf disputes between the rival Sinaloa and Juarez gangs are largely blamed for the rising horrific violence in the city.

Poverty, drug violence, and government corruption are all widely regarded to be contributing factors to the city of Juarez’s growing violence.

4. Irapuato, Mexico – 94.99 homicides per 100,000 population

Irapuato is the second-most populous city in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, and it is located at the base of Arandas Hill. With a homicide rate of roughly 94.99 per 100,000 residents, this mid-sized Mexican city is rated the world’s fifth most dangerous city.

The regular turf fights between the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel are said to be the cause of the heightened violence in the city.

Several videos of mass shootings in bars with men using assault guns have appeared on various sites.

The local police have been unable to stop the rising violence and have turned the situation over to the federal administration. However, the federal government has so far been unable to put a stop to the rising violence in Irapuato.

5. St. Louis, Missouri, United States – 87.83 homicides per 100,000 people

St. Louis is the second-largest city in the US state of Missouri, located near the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

With a homicide rate of roughly 87.83 per 100,000 residents, St. Louis is now the world’s ninth most deadly city. St. Louis is one of the most hazardous cities in the United States, with the highest murder rate and drug abuse rates in the country.

According to the city’s new Police Chief, over half of all assaults and 67 percent of all homicides take place in a small triangular area in the city’s northern section.

6. Fiera De Santana, Brazil – 67.46 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants

Fiera de Santana is the second-most populous city in the Brazilian state of Bahia, with a population of 619,609 people.

With a homicide rate of roughly 67.46 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, Fiera de Santana is not only Brazil’s most hazardous city but also the world’s ninth most dangerous city.

The myriad violent activities going place in the city, including assaults, scams, and pickpocketing, are equally alarming for both inhabitants and visitors.

Conclusion

Various sorts of violent criminal activity make a location dangerous for both natives and international tourists that come.

It should be highlighted that in a given place, violence and peace cannot coexist, and such criminal activities are considered possible dangers to peace in any location on the planet.

As a result, if one chooses to visit any of the world’s most dangerous cities, one must be aware of them and take precautions.