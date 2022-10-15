How to Check Website Rankings

Website ranking is important for any business with an online presence. It’s a way of measuring how well your website is doing in terms of search engine optimization and organic traffic. Not only that, but website ranking can also give you insights into what keywords you should be targeting, what content is performing well, and where your site needs improvement.

In this blog post, we will show you how to check your website ranking at any point in time so that you can keep track of your progress and make the necessary changes to improve your ranking.

Checking Website Rankings

Assuming you want to check your website ranking for any given keyword, you can use a number of different methods. You could simply type the keyword into Google and see where your site appears on the SERP (search engine results page), or you could use a more sophisticated method like Moz’s Keyword Explorer.

If you want to track your website’s ranking over time, you can use a tool like Google Analytics. Using Analytics, you can set up a custom report that shows how your site ranks for specific keywords over time. This is valuable data to have, as it can help you identify trends and optimize your website accordingly.

The Google Search Console

Google Search Console is a free service offered by Google that helps you monitor and maintain your website’s presence in Google Search results. You can use the Google Search Console to check your website’s ranking for any given keyword or phrase, and see how your ranking has changed over time.

To check your website’s ranking in Google Search results:

1. Go to https://www.google.com/webmasters/tools/search-console/.

2. If you’re not already signed in to your Google account, click “Sign in” in the top right corner of the page and sign in with your Google account credentials.

3. Select the website for which you want to check rankings from the drop-down menu at the top of the page. If you have multiple websites associated with your Google account, make sure you select the correct one.

4. Enter the keyword or phrase you want to check rankings for into the search box at the top of the page, and click “Search”.

5. Scroll down to the “Search Results” section below the search box, and you will see your website’s current ranking for that keyword or phrase, as well as it’s rank history over time.

The MozRank Checker

MozRank Checker is a free online tool that allows you to check your website’s ranking for any given keyword or phrase. Simply enter the URL of your website and the keyword or phrase you want to check, and MozRank Checker will return your website’s ranking for that keyword or phrase.

MozRank Checker is a valuable tool for keeping track of your website’s SEO progress over time. By checking your ranking regularly, you can ensure that your website is making progress in the SERPs and adjust your SEO strategy accordingly.

The Alexa Rank Checker

The Alexa Rank Checker is a free online tool that allows you to check your website’s ranking at any point in time. Just enter your website’s URL and the date you want to check, and the tool will show you where your site ranks on the Alexa global traffic rank list.

Conclusion

If you want to check your website ranking for any given point in time, the best way to do it is by using a rank tracker. A rank tracker will allow you to see where your website ranks for specific keywords at any given time. This information can be invaluable for understanding how your website is performing and for making changes to improve your ranking. There are a number of different rank trackers available, so be sure to choose one that meets your needs.