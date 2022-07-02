There is an old belief that if you can write well, you can write well under any circumstances.

But if you can’t, anyway you can’t. This idea simply laser points on one aspect, Talent.

Well, you can discuss it under a much larger canvas. The students pursuing school, college, and university education, have to write their own compositions; own essays, own assignments.

-What are the main requisites to good, legible, and impactful writing?

Three words, Brevity, Clarity, and Accuracy.

At this level, you can improve upon your writing. There are a lot of scopes there.

Important assignment?

Feeling sort of confident?

Bothering about the marks?

You can take the help of FreshEssays. They are known for their consistent quality and professionalism.

In this article, we’re going to discuss how you could develop your writing. So let us start the discussion right here.

10 Ways To Make Your Writing More Interesting To Read

Do you know what differentiates a writer from the rest? We not only understand what they are conveying but also feel a certain element of interest to read them more and more.

Again, you don’t need to be a writer to make your writing legible, palatable, and interesting. Simply follow these practices and see the change that you can feel within.

1. Be Interested In What You Are Writing About

Do you like genres like poetry or drama?

Do you find ease in reading books on Defense, State policy, Environment, Economy, and Technology?

There are subjects and genres galore that you like. You can literally lie down on your couch and read for hours at leisure. Believe me, you can have much better control over your writing. Find your own subject.

2. Include Fascinating Detail

Often, the subject matter is dry like withered leaves. The writing will lack pulp. Readers won’t find much in them. So how can you make it interesting?

Adding fascinating details is one way of making things interesting. Suppose you are writing about some laws. If you provide references of some court cases where it has been successfully implemented, this hooks the readers’ interests.

You can use sites like Statista, where you get facts and quantifiable figures to support your argument.

3. Emulate The Style Of The Writers That You Follow

Do you read TS Eliot, Dorothy Richardson, or William Faulkner?

Or do you like the priests of nature like Wordsworth?

The writing style. If you read them over and over again, you register the style in your subconscious mind. This will benefit your writing.

For example, if you are a fan of a TV reporter, you constantly see her speak, and that has affected your expressions positively.

4. Write In An Active Voice, Not Passive

A piece of generic advice. Your teachers have advised you time and again to write in an active voice rather than passive.

For example:

The Russian army has been shelling the city of Donetsk since last Monday. This brings an element of directness to the expression. It is far more effective compared to this line:

The city of Donetsk has been constantly shelled by the Russian army since last Monday.

There is a huge difference in clarity.

5. Short Sentences (Brevity Of Expression)

Literary masters have always advocated for the use of concise sentences. Short and precise sentences, like an arrow, pierces straight into the heart. For example:

Your derogatory comments irked me.

That’s straight forwards and no chewing of words.

6. Concise Phrasing

Constant phrasing adds to the style of your writing. This makes the writing much more mature.

Try to use phrases to add the bite. For example, it may be better to say, “I lack resources” than “I don’t have resources.”

This phrasing is also related directly to the technical aspects. Work on it constantly, and don’t expect results instantly.

7. Bombastic Words: Don’t Use Them

Anything that is associated with a “Bomb” disrupts the order. Bombastic words (kidding) actually have the same effect.

If you use some high intensity words out of the blue, it derails the attention of readers. This is disturbing to them. Don’t sit with a Thesaurus to use high-brow language.

8. Think About Your Own Opinion

Whenever you are writing, make sure that your own opinion gets a reflection on the topic on which you write. This adds depth to your writing.

Especially when you are writing an essay, try to make it your own. You can put someone else’s thoughts but put your own view too.

Whatever you are writing, explanation, justification or interpretation … your own opinion matters.

9. Repetitive Phrases

This is quite a common error that degrades our writing. Repetitive phrases create an effect. One word to describe it is “rumination”. This is what the readers feel when they read your writing.

Repeated use of the same phrase is like chewing gum that you have been chewing for the last 45 minutes. Work on that, and your writing will improve drastically.

10. Use Figurative Language

The use of figurative language smoothens up your expression. If you use analogy, metaphor, and symbolism in your expression, your language will automatically improve with time.

The use of figurative language makes your language mellifluous. Readers like these characteristics of yours in your writing.

Take care of their emotions, and give them a joy ride in the valley of expressions. This is what you search for in your writing. You don’t need anything extra.

Conclusion

In order to conclude, it can be said that the development of writing style is one aspect that requires constant bruising up.

This is akin to a journey where you constantly push yourself and your limits. You need to look constantly at the elements discussed above to sharpen up your writing skills.

You don’t need a hypersonic missile to dazzle the world, but the pen you have is enough to bring tempests on white paper. So keep on working.