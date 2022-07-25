The term “automation testing” refers to a method of software testing that utilizes specialized automated testing software tools to execute a test case suite. Manual testing, on the other hand, is performed by a person seated in front of a computer and going through each step of the testing procedure with care.

Throughout successive development cycles, the same test suite will need to be executed multiple times. Using a testing automation tool, it is possible to record this test suite and play it back whenever required. After the suite of tests has been automated, human intervention is no longer required.

This enhanced the Return on Investment for Test Automation. The main goal of test automation is not to totally eliminate the need for manual testing, but rather to reduce the number of test cases that must be performed manually. Automation certification, qa automation testing courses are intended to give you a comprehensive understanding of software testing technologies such as Selenium Web Driver, TestNG, Maven, AutoIT, Selenium Grid, Appium, and Docker so that you can construct a reliable testing framework.

Let us explore 9 ways to expand your automation testing skills:

1. Establish Which Tasks Will Be Automated

If this step is skipped, achieving the desired project outcomes will be difficult. Things that function properly in one environment may not function properly in another. When deciding which tasks to automate, you must also consider a variety of other factors, such as the application being tested, the environment, the hardware dependencies, the potential impacts, and more.

2. Prioritize & Divide Tasks

After determining which tests should be automated, you can begin ranking and grouping the tests by importance. In this section, you will be able to identify the desired outcome of your use of test automation and accordingly plan the subsequent steps. In addition, you can organize complex tasks based on their relative significance.

After identifying the most important tasks, you can divide the remaining tasks so that you can complete them within the allotted time. It is crucial to recognize that not all team members possess the same levels of expertise and experience. Consequently, you must develop a new plan that will assist you in determining which types of tests would benefit the most from automation.

3. Prepare test cases and scenarios before the event.

Before diving headfirst into test automation, it is advisable to determine the test scenario that will be used to create test cases. The preparation of test cases in advance aids in determining the time required to run the test as well as any potential bugs. It also aids in identifying additional test scenarios and workflows of the application that can be automated, which you might miss if you only concentrate on known test scenarios and workflows. This is because it helps identify other test scenarios and workflows that can be automated within the application.

4. Identify the Procedure’s Steps

Ensure that the execution process has been adequately prepared before diving headfirst into full-scale test automation. This will aid in allocating the appropriate resources at the appropriate times, as well as identifying the potential risks and taking the necessary precautions beforehand. The process of identifying the test will also assist in determining the most effective and efficient means of performing the task.

5. Create Tests Unaffected by User Interface Modifications

When validating applications, especially those whose user interfaces and underlying functionality are frequently updated, we typically employ scripts and keyword-based tests. If this occurs, it is possible that the test scripts will no longer be compatible with the application’s subsequent versions. In light of this, it is recommended that tests be developed in a manner that prevents them from impacting UI modifications.

This can be achieved through the identification and localization of UI properties and objects. If you give each control a completely unique name, your automated tests will run smoothly without the need for frequent adjustments. This will aid in ensuring that the tests are stable and unaffected by changes to the user interface.

6. Utilize Dependable Test Data

Existing high-quality test data is also necessary for the success of test automation. When we speak of data quality, we mean that the data size should be optimal and that it should contain all information and components pertinent to the application’s testing requirements.

A high-quality data set is one that has been combined with other data sets and then partitioned into distinct categories, such as valid data, invalid data, boundary condition, etc. The aforementioned data can be retrieved for data-driven testing by reading it from an Excel- or text-formatted database file. In order to obtain accurate results, ensure that the data being used for testing is kept up-to-date and is not outdated.

7. Utilize standardized testing instruments, frameworks, and techniques.

Using standardized tools, frameworks, and testing methods that are tailored to a specific category of software application or testing scenario is crucial for solving the vast majority of testing challenges. ISTQB-recommended testing methods, such as Behavioral or Black-Box Testing, Structural methods, such as White-Box Testing, State Transition Testing, Exploratory Testing, etc., can be used to satisfy a wide range of testing needs.

In addition, utilizing the proper framework and tools for test automation, test management, bug tracking, reporting, and analytics can aid in achieving the desired test automation project outcomes.

8. Avoid automating every test.

It is standard practice for us to attempt to automate each and every layer and component of an application in an effort to achieve complete coverage (100 percent). Due to the millions of possible test combinations, however, automating each and every test increases both costs and effort.

In addition, there is a possibility that the team will lose focus on essential tests as they automate every task. Again, it is possible that certain complex scenarios will necessitate manual testing intervention. In this situation, automation will be incapable of producing the desired outcomes.

9. Examine past cases on a regular basis.

To determine if your test data and cases are still valid, you must conduct periodic reviews of both. Reviewing tests on a regular basis helps identify unnecessary and out-of-date tests that are no longer relevant to the current testing cycle, which reduces costs and maintenance work. In addition, reviewing tests enables you to validate and verify test content, which will have a lasting impact on the test automation project.

If you follow the nine tips outlined in the preceding section, you will be able to maximize the return on your investment in test automation and produce high-quality output. In addition, it will help you test at a faster rate, permit you to conduct more tests, and enhance the effectiveness of your test automation program.