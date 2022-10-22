How to Watch NBC Sports? Mostly Used Platforms For NBC Streaming!

Since NBCUniversal shut down the NBC Sports channel, sports content and coverage have moved to Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, and the USA Network, which is owned by NBC. For $4.99 per month, you can get premium access to Peacock and most NBC Sports content, or you can use a service like SlingTV to stream the channels you need.

No matter which method you use, you can’t use U.S. streaming services if you’re not in the country. So-called geo-restrictions make this happen. But there is a simple way around it. You can get a U.S. IP address and access your account from anywhere in the world by using a VPN.

How to do it:

Select a Virtual Private Network that works well with live sports. Surfshark is great for NBC Sports material.

Register with the VPN service’s website.

In order to use the VPN, it must be downloaded onto the device that will be doing the streaming. Surfshark is compatible with Windows, Android, macOS, and iOS, among others.

Follow the on-screen instructions to set up the VPN client.

Input the credentials you chose during registration.

Link up to a server in the United States.

You can get NBC Sports content by going to SlingTV or Peacock TV.

The NBC Sports channel will shut down for good in 2022, and its sports programming and coverage will move to its sister company, the USA Network, and NBC’s online streaming service, Peacock. Even though you can’t directly stream NBC Sports online, you can still get to all of their content. You just have to go around.

Most of their sports coverage has moved to Peacock, so you’ll need a premium account if you want to watch NFL Sunday Night Football, Premier League soccer, NASCAR, or other sports.

If you want to watch sports coverage on NBC and the USA Network online, you’ll need a streaming TV service like SlingTV. Below, we’ll explain how you can still watch NBC Sports online.

How Do I Get Online Access to NBC Sports?

Traditional cable TV providers make it pretty easy to watch sports on NBC. If you sign into the NBC Sports website or streaming app, you can enter your local provider’s information and be taken to a USA Network, Peacock, or other NBC stream.

If you don’t have cable, there are many ways to watch NBC’s sports online even if you don’t have a TV.

Peacock Lets You Stream NBC Sports

When it comes to streaming, NBC has moved most of its sports shows to Peacock. It has a free level, but if you want to watch sports, you have to pay $4.99 per month for premium access. You can also pay $9.99 a month to have less advertising.

SlingTV is The Cheapest Way to Get TV

SlingTV is the least expensive streaming service, and it has a number of packages for sports fans. On either the Orange or Blue plan, you’ll be able to get NBC and the USA Network. Either plan costs $35 per month, but at the time this article was written, SlingTV was giving new customers a 50% discount on their first month.

You’ll get sports channels like ESPN 1, 2, and 3, FOX and FOX Sports 1, NFL Network, TBS and TNT, as well as NBC Sports. Of course, you’ll also be able to watch a lot of other TV channels online. You can just look at their plans to find the one that works best for you.

YouTube TV is Convenient, and You Can Try it For Free.

Most Internet users are familiar with YouTube, but the company has also been pushing its online YouTube TV streaming service. They let you watch NBC and the USA Network, so you can watch all the NBC Sports you want. You’ll also be able to watch most of the other important sports channels and national networks.

Since the average user probably already knows how to use YouTube and might already have a Google account, signing up for their long three-week trial is a good way to try it out and is pretty easy. The cheapest plan costs $64.99 per month.

FuboTV Gives Sports Fans the Most Choices

FuboTV is another big name in online TV, and it’s clear that sports fans are the target audience. Once you buy a subscription, which starts at $69.99, you can watch NBC Sports content on both NBC and the USA Network. You’ll also have access to all the other American sports channels you need to watch your favorite events, games, and matches.

If you’re not sure if you want to try it, FuboTV usually lets you try it for free for seven days.

Conclusion

