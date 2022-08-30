Warcraft “Wrath Of The Lich King”: How To Choose A Class For A Novice Player

Choosing a class in WotLK Classic is among the most difficult tasks for a novice player, even if he played the original version of WoW a long time ago. The class determines the quantity of roles available for one character (healer, tank, or fighter), and the method of combat: melee or ranged. It’s your decision what hero to choose for a play, but if you’re facing trouble concluding, we suggest reading this guide. We will explain which class is ideal for beginning WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic play and why.

Which DPS class to choose for WotLK

Whether you prefer to choose a damage-dealing hero and plan to conquer high-level PvE content, then you should pay attention to the following classes and their specializations, which will be popular in different phases:

Death Knight “Ice” and “Unholy”;

Rogue “Fight” and “Liquidation”;

Magician “Fire” and “Arcane”;

Hunter “Shooting” and “Survival”;

Shaman “Improvement”.

The listed classes have huge potential throughout the expansion, they deal decent damage and perform well in any of the Wrath of the Lich King Classic raids. Those classes and specializations that are not on the list have several disadvantages that hinder progress. For example, Fury Warriors and Retribution Paladins won’t become strong until the release of Icecrown Citadel, so it will be difficult to play from the start of the addon to the final raid. Therefore, if you plan to engage in the development of only one character, then consider one of the options we have proposed.

What healer to play in Wrath of the Lich King

The most popular option is Paladin “Light”. Then goes Druid “Healing” and Priest “Obedience”. And only then we offer Shaman “Healing” and Priest “Light”.

The most common class will be Holy Paladins. Of course, you can play for this class but the truth is that the healer paladin class will dominate the game from the start of the expansion. Because more seasoned healer paladins will locate strong guilds and secure positions in raid groups fast, this will provide some challenges for newcomers. Simply told, due to intense competition, it will be challenging for you to locate a group to play PvE content. Therefore, the wisest course of action would be to establish either a Priest “Discipline” or a Druid “Restoration”.

Which tank to choose in WoW WotLK Classic

The most preferable option is Paladin “Protection”. He has a huge threat generation, high survivability in combat, and the most abilities to provoke opponents.

If for some reason this option does not suit you, opt for the Feral Druid in the tank build. He has one significant advantage – a large supply of health. This makes it easier for the healers who are responsible for healing the tank. He also has a simple rotation and the ability to support mages who are quickly losing mana. The disadvantage of a tank druid is that he has few taunt abilities, unlike a paladin.

You can also choose Death Knights and Warriors, but their tank specializations are significantly inferior to paladins and druids. DKs have few shields and warriors have low combat survivability.

Best WotLK classes for beginners

The most suitable class for those who have never played WotLK is Druid. It will allow an inexperienced hero to explore the game from different perspectives and greatly facilitate the process of pumping. It is possible to switch between specializations for melee or ranged damage, tank, and healer. You can choose what you like – tanking, healing allies, or dealing damage without having to level up a new hero. The leveling process in Wrath of the Lich King is difficult and many classes find it hard to level up as they don’t have special defensive/healing skills. But this does not apply to the druid. This class is quite tenacious, has abilities for defense, and can heal itself during the battle.

Beginners may also play as a Hunter, who deals high damage, has up-to-date specializations, and can summon a pet that acts as a tank, which makes it easier to pump.

Another good option is Paladin. Like the Druid, he has specializations for different roles – DPS, healer, and tank. He deals good damage at the pumping stage, is tenacious, and is especially popular as a healer and tank.

Finally, Warlock is also good for beginners. It is a good ranged DPS that can summon pets. It is in demand in raids and is suitable for PvP if you are interested in fighting other players.

Best PvP Classes in WoW Wrath of the Lich King

There are various PvP activities in Wow and if you are a fan of arena/BG, we also have compiled the list of the best classes in Wrath of the Lich King:

The perfect choices for PvP will be Warlock “Sorcery” / “Destruction”. Warlocks are among the strongest PvP classes in WotLK and don’t rely heavily on Haste gear like other spellcasters. They deal heavy damage and have the might to control enemy players. A good alternative to Warlocks is Shadow Priests and Mages in any specialization.

But if you prefer close combat, choose Rogue “Stealth”, Druid “Feral”, or Paladin “Retribution”. They have more abilities that increase their survivability in PvP, and excellent damage.