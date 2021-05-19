War of Warships update deals with German myths

This Wed (19), Wargaming, Belarus Toys, Announced that version 0.10.4 of War of Warships is available for PC users. The update has something new: German legends will be featured in the “Battle of the Beasts” event, but it will only be available for a limited time.









Among the characters are Welthond, the monstrous black dog that sees everything in particular, and the flaming knight Viorpotz. There’s also the Glühschwanz, a gruesome night ghost, and Lindwurm, half snake and half dragon. The limited event will take place in random, cooperative, and eligible battles.

Because of World Museum Day, which is celebrated annually on May 18, Wargaming has created “The Longest Night in Museums,” an online exhibition featuring the most famous marine museums from around the world. The 17-hour broadcast was attended by 1.4 million viewers and is available for viewing.

On Twitch and YouTube, Wargaming has also partnered with Verizon, introducing for the first time a new augmented reality (AR) experience for Warship Museums, as well as documentary content on the History Channel TV channel.

World of Warships is a free historical online naval combat game for PC from Wargaming. Regularly, new themed content and innovative game modes are added, providing a varied and exciting gameplay for players.