It’s Unlikely That Wandavision Season 2 Will Be Aired, Although There Are Plans for a Spinoff?

The future of WandaVision is as uncertain as to the future of the show itself. Believe Marvel will continue the tale of everyone’s favorite Avengers when the first season concludes? Do you think they will?

The future of WandaVision, or any other new superhero series on Disney+, is unclear at this time, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been notoriously opaque in the past about the matter.

According to Feige in an interview with Variety published earlier this year, each show would have a different amount of seasons than the others:

“Some television episodes have been made with the goal of developing our story before being transformed into films. ” It has already been confirmed that [Elizabeth] Olsen will appear in Dr. Strange 2. “Teyonah Parris (WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau actor) will join the cast of Captain Marvel 2,” said the studio.

WandaVision Season 2 Release Date

Don’t expect fresh episodes of WandaVision until late 2022 at the earliest, as Elizabeth Olsen has been occupied filming Doctor Strange 2 for the time being.

It’s been announced that Elizabeth Olsen will join Krysten Ritter, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, and the rest of the Jessica Jones cast in the short film Love and Death. The true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery (Olsen), who in 1980 brutally murdered her friend Betty Gore (Rabe) with an axe, will be told in a film due in 2022 from the producers of Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

In the meantime, Claire Foy’s WandaVision co-star Paul Bettany has been cast as the lead in the second episode of BBC drama A Very British Scandal with The Crown’s Claire Foy. One of the most scandalous court cases in British history centers on the infamous 1963 divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll (Bettany and Foy).

For the time being, Bettany is attached to both projects, as he co-wrote the comedy-drama Harvest Moon.

The second season of WandaVision may be some time away, but the show’s creator and head writer, Jac Schaeffer, has been set up to create and executive produce a spin-off show on fan-favorite character Agatha Harkness.

A new darkly humorous sitcom starring Kathryn Hahn is being reported by Variety, although little else is known about the project at this stage. Alternatively, it could be a follow-up to WandaVision, which ended with Agatha being imprisoned in her housewife Agnes’ identity in Westview, where she was left by Wanda at the end of the series.

Hahn herself has hinted that Agatha will return. “There are so many elements of her that I think are fascinating,” she told Gold Derby earlier this year. In the comics, “she touches on so many diverse realms.”

There are a lot of different individuals and creatures she’s encountered over the course of the last several centuries, so it would be a lot of fun to see what she has to say about them.

WandaVision Season 2 Cast

WandaVision was a film that starred Elizabeth Olsen, who played Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Bettany, who played Vision in the Scarlet Witch franchise.

They were accompanied by Agnes/Agatha Harkness actresses Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings, as well as scientists Darcy Lewis and Kat Dennings, who were played by Randall Park and Kat Dennings, respectively, in the series.

It is highly unlikely that WandaVision season 2 will be completed without the participation of the show’s two key stars. Hahn’s performance was critically praised, and as a result, she is considered a must-have.

In the Captain Marvel universe, Parris appears to be a permanent member of the squad. It would be amazing if Park and Dennings were reunited on the field. Though it’s impossible to predict what Marvel has in store for these characters, we can speculate.

That being said, it’s quite unlikely that any of the Westview residents, such as Emma Caulfield or Evan Peters, will appear in the second season of WandaVision unless something miraculous happens.

WandaVision Season 2 Trailer

Sadly, no trailer for the second season of WandaVision has yet been released due to the fact that the show has not been confirmed for a second season. While we wait for material from the next episodes, we may immerse ourselves in the past with the vintage sitcom throwbacks that season one does such a good job with.