Walmart promises 425,000 workers after strong holiday sales

Walmart Inc. Announced strong holiday sales and said it would raise wages for about 425,000 of its employees a year later. Govt-19 Infection Boosted its business.

U.S. comparable sales, or stores and digital channels that have been running for at least 12 months, rose 8.6% in the quarter ended Jan. 29, which is faster than most analysts’ forecasts, accelerating sales to 6.4% from the third quarter. U.S. e-commerce sales, including online grocery orders, increased 69% over the previous year.

The country’s largest private employer said it would raise wages for an average of more than $ 14 an hour for American workers to $ 15 an hour in January 2020. Its minimum starting wage for American workers will be $ 11 an hour. Walmart employs approximately 1.5 million American workers.

Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said the pay rise would be for store employees in digital and stocking roles. It targets utensils that are especially important during epidemics, including workers collecting items from store shelves for online orders, taken from parking lots or delivered to homes. Walmart has worked to store shelves as shoppers store certain items such as food and cleaners.

“We have seen great changes in customer behavior over the past year and we hope it will last, and we will continue to work to keep stock, deliver products on time and provide a better omni experience,” he said. Said Furner.