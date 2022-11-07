Walking Dead Season 11 Release Date on Netflix: Updates About the Upcoming Episodes!

Since Halloween night 2010, when the first episode aired, The Walking Dead has been on AMC. This is one of the longest-running shows on AMC, and the first episode of its eleventh and last season will air in August 2021.

Most fans watch on AMC on Sunday nights, and many sign up for AMC+ to see new episodes a week early. However, many still like to binge-watch and wait until the new season comes out on Netflix. So, when will Netflix show season 11?

There are two ways of thinking about Netflix’s Season 11 release.

Before the last eight episodes of the show come out this fall, on October 2, 2022, AMC will release the first and second parts of season 11.

AMC won’t put the whole final season on the streamer until all of season 11 has been shown on AMC. This will happen sometime in 2023.

Usually, AMC would release the last season a month before the start of the new season. Since season 11 is split into three parts, it’s hard to know what the plan is for a Netflix release, since there won’t be any more seasons after the season finale on November 20, 2022.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead on Netflix

This writer thinks that AMC will wait and make viewers watch all of season 11 of The Walking Dead on AMC before putting any episodes on Netflix. That’s what I think, but I don’t know anything to back it up.

But I think this is based on when season 10 will air and when it will be available on Netflix.

Because of the pandemic, two things happened: the finale episode didn’t air until a LONG time after it was supposed to, and the filming restrictions caused by the pandemic led to season 10c bonus episodes. Season 10 didn’t come out on Netflix until July 26, 2021, which was about a month before season 11 started. Season 10 didn’t come out on Netflix until after season 10c aired on AMC.

This makes me think that they will do the same for the last season and wait to put the whole 11th season on Netflix until all of the episodes have aired on AMC this fall. Those who watch the show on Netflix and were hoping to see parts 1 and 2 of season 11 before part 3 came out in October must be disappointed. As I already said, I don’t have any inside information to say this is true. I’m just going by what AMC has done in the past.

How Many Episodes Are There in Season 11 of The Walking Dead?

Season 11 of The Walking Dead has 24 episodes, which is more than any other season. They were shown (and still are) in chunks of eight episodes called Season 11A, 11B, and 11C. 11A and 11B have already started, so 16 episodes had already aired before this past Sunday. Now we’re in the last four episodes before the end of the series.

When Do New Walking Dead Episodes Premiere on AMC and AMC+?

Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC and earlier in the day on AMC+, new episodes of The Walking Dead come out. But now things get complicated. As usual, new episodes of AMC shows air on Sundays, but you can watch them a week early on AMC+. Almost always (more on that in a second). So, on October 2, one episode came out on AMC and two episodes came out on AMC+.

Next week, AMC will air Episode 17, and AMC+ will start streaming Episode 18. This will keep going through November 13. Again, more on that in a second, but the point is that if you see spoilers on your timeline a week from now, that’s not a leak, that’s just AMC+, the baby!

How Many Episodes Remain in The Walking Dead Season 11?

The Walking Dead season 11 will have a total of 24 episodes. Here is the schedule for the rest of the episodes:

The Walking Dead S11 episode 17: “Lockdown” – Sunday, October 2 nd

The Walking Dead S11 episode 18: “A New Deal” – Sunday, October 9 th

The Walking Dead S11 episode 19: “Variant” – Sunday, October 16 th

The Walking Dead S11 episode 20: “What’s Been Lost” – Sunday, October 23 rd

The Walking Dead S11 episode 21: “Outpost 22” – Sunday, October 30 th

The Walking Dead S11 episode 22: “Faith” – Sunday, November 6 th

The Walking Dead S11 episode 23: “Family” – Sunday, November 13 th

The Walking Dead S11 episode 24: “Rest in Peace” – Sunday, November 20th

How Does the Eleventh Season Rank in Contrast to Previous Seasons?

The Walking Dead has been going downhill for a few seasons, but the most recent episode did a great job of keeping its core audience, both in the US and abroad.

Aside from specific streaming statistics, user-based feedback websites, like Rotten Tomatoes, are an interesting way to compare different seasons.

So, how does season 11 of The Walking Dead compared to the other seasons, based on what people have said on Rotten Tomatoes?

Season 1 – 87% Tomatometer and 92% audience score

Season 2 – 80% Tomatometer and 82% audience score

Season 3 – 88% Tomatometer and 87% audience score

Season 4 – 81% Tomatometer and 87% audience score

Season 5 – 90% Tomatometer and 88% audience score

Season 6 – 76% Tomatometer and 79% audience score

Season 7 – 66% Tomatometer and 60% audience score

Season 8 – 65% Tomatometer and 52% audience score

Season 9 – 89% Tomatometer and 78% audience score

Season 10 – 77% Tomatometer and 78% audience score

Season 11 – 83% Tomatometer and 75% audience score

