Everything You Need to Know About The Walking Dead Season 10

Season ten of The Walking Dead has finally returned, and it has been a long time coming. Again.

After being split into three parts and being postponed twice due to a real-life deadly virus outbreak, the zombie plague nightmare is finally coming to a finish about a year after it was supposed to.

Producers stunned fans by releasing a supplementary batch of six episodes to tie up storylines and set the stage for its 11th and final outing later this year, after the lengthy climactic battle against baddies the whisperers was first delayed from last spring to the autumn.

And the emotional return of a long-lost series regular, as well as portents of frightening new antagonists, will kick off this bonus set with a bang.

With Andrew Lincoln’s Rick no longer on the show and Danai Gurira’s Michonne departing last year, the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is a pleasant lift for long-suffering fans who have stuck with the show through some difficult times.

When Will It Be Available?

Season 10 of “The Walking Dead” will air on AMC on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 9 p.m.

Plot

According to the show’s official synopsis, “After a zombie apocalypse, what happens in the months and years that follow? It follows a group of survivors led by former cop Rick Grimes as they journey across the country in quest of a safe and secure home.”

While Rick was killed off in Season 9, the showrunners stated to Entertainment Weekly that Season 10 will continue without him, focusing on the ‘cold war’ between the villages and the new enemies, The Whisperers.

Tensions have risen as a result of Alpha’s violation of the border last season, and the remainder of Season 10 will focus on the fallout.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Trailer

The teaser opens with a still of Carol, one of the most well-known characters from The Walking Dead (Melissa McBride).

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), a cult favorite, then appears, claiming to have “something to do.”

Aaron (Ross Marquand) then asserts that they haven’t actually helped anyone, despite the fact that they had promised to do so before Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) proclaims that the world isn’t what they remember.

This motif continues throughout the trailer, which includes flashes of a frightening eye that looks to transform into that of a walker, as well as other sequences with red highlighting before a clip of Maggie discloses the terrifying revelation that her son is gone.

Six Episodes Make-Up Season 10C

Season 10 will have a bonus of six episodes on top of the finale, which will premiere in October 2020.

Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) made a cameo appearance in the finale, as the communities and Whisperers clashed.

Conclusion

Before the series concludes in Season 11, Season 10C will pick up where Season 10 left off.

Most fans may find the thought of The Walking Dead without Rick Grimes difficult to accept, yet here we are. The cast and showrunners of the long-running zombie apocalypse thriller disclosed all the latest updates surrounding season 10 during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, as reported by AMC earlier this year.

Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), the show’s main character, will not be returning for the tenth season, but fear not: there are obviously more stories to be told about the titular walking dead, called zombies, and man’s struggle to survive in a dystopian future where they rule.