Walker Independence Release Date: What is the Storyline of Show?

Walker Independence is a new American TV show that Anna Fricke is making for The CW. It takes place before the TV show Walker, also on The CW. Since the show was announced, fans of the Walker series have only had one question: “When is the new series going to start?” or “What should I expect from the new series?”

We agree with the fans that they are very excited about the show, making them even more interested. You don’t have to look further to know the possible release date. We’ve included everything you need about Walker Independence and other important details. Keep reading until you get to the end, where you’ll find all the answers.

According to webnewsobserver, The show was picked up in May 2022 for a fall premiere on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, at the same time as its parent show. Also, the show’s pilot was shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico, at the beginning of 2022. On July 18, the rest of the season’s scenes began to be shot in and around Santa Fe.

The first episode of #WalkerIndependence airs Thursday at 9/8c. Fans also learned about the news from a new clip on the show’s official Twitter account: “What other secrets does Independence hold? Only on The CW the next day for free.” Check out the following post:

Walker Independence Plot

The show is in the late 1800s and is about a wealthy Boston woman named Abby Walker (McNamara), whose husband is killed in front of her while they are traveling west. Abby meets Hoyt Rawlins because she wants to get even with him (Matt Barr).

Soon, the two end up in Independence, Texas, where they meet a diverse group of people running away from their problems and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change.

Padalecki said, “Seamus wanted to know what made Walker come up with his own story, and the answer is that he’s always wanted to do a western.” “The first TV spec script he ever wrote was a western, and when he wrote for Walker, he made a character named Hoyt Rawlings and then killed him, which made everyone angry, including me.

He talked to Anna Fricke, who runs Walker, about doing a spinoff prequel in January 2021. We were watching a rough cut of the Walker episode where Hoyt dies, and that’s when Seamus realized that it was part of the way in to see the first generation of not just Walkers but also other characters in the series.

Walker Independence Cast and Crew

Katherine McNamara plays Abby Walker, Matt Barr plays Hoyt Rawlins, Greg Hovanessian plays Sheriff Tom Davidson, Lawrence Kao plays Kai, Justin Johnson Cortez plays Calian, Philemon Chambers plays Deputy Sheriff Augustus, Katie Findlay plays Kate, and Gabriela Quezada plays Lucia Reyes.

CBS Studios is in charge of making the show. From writers and executive producers Seamus Fahey and Anna Fricke, executive producers Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Laura Terry, and director and executive producer Larry Teng.

Walker Independence Episodes

This show is expected to have at least 13 episodes, and each should come out weekly. We’d also like to say that as of October 3, 2022, we don’t know the titles and plots of most of the upcoming episodes.

It will be made public once the episodes start coming out every week. In the meantime, check out the summary of the first three episodes the network just put out. It gives a good overview of the season’s story and some insight into it.

The pilot will air on October 6, 2022. The official summary says, “In the late 1800s, wealthy and tough-minded Bostonian Abby Walker and her husband Liam go on a trip out west.

Home to a Stranger, Season 1, Episode 2 (October 13, 2022): The official summary says, “Abby goes back to the tragic place where her life ended to look for clues about the cold-blooded killer hiding in town. Sheriff Tom Davidson is determined to find the mysterious man who robbed the bank recently.

Blood & Whiskey, Episode 3, October 20, 2022: Th, e official summary says, “When given a challenge, Abby smartly finds a way to hurt the sheriff. Hoyt and Calian must work together to stop a group of bandits, and Kate doesn’t stop looking for information about Abby.”

Walker Independence: Where to Stream?

Walker Independence will be available to stream on the CW network. Later, when the episode airs on the channel, it will also be available to stream on the CW app or website. So, we suggest you renew your membership and start streaming the new episodes as soon as they appear weekly.

Let us know in the comments if you plan to watch Walker Independence on The CW.

Frequently Asked Question

Is the Show Walker, Texas Ranger Over?

The new version of Walker, Texas Ranger, did so well that The CW not only gave it a third season but also made a prequel show called Walker Independence.

Is Walker a Good Show?

Even though Walker needs to work on some things, his first book is good. A show like this lives or dies by how interesting its characters are and how much we care about them. Walker is right on the mark there. 25.01.2021 | Rating: 2.75 | Full Review…

What is the Name of the New Show?

So, when The CW told us about their new show, Walker Independence, we couldn’t help but pay attention. The show will be a prequel to Walker, which itself was a modern take on Walker, Texas Ranger. It looks like Yellowstone fans will like it (starring Chuck Norris from 1993-2001)