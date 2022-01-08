Season 5 of Virgin River: Release Date, Actors, Storyline, and More

While We Wait for the Fourth Season… Will There Be a Fifth?

While we patiently await the release of Virgin River season four on Netflix, we’re looking ahead to a possible season five. Because it is what the people desire, correct? Here’s everything we know thus far, from a release date to plots and quotes from the cast.

Is Virgin River’s Fifth Season Confirmed?

Without a doubt! Just two months after Virgin River’s third season premiered in July 2021, Netflix revealed the show’s fourth and fifth seasons.

According to Jinny Howe, Netflix’s VP of original programmes, “With everything that’s been going on in the globe, people are increasingly seeking not only comfort, but also a sense of hope and community.”

“All of that came together organically, and I believe this served as further evidence that this is a critical area of programming for us.”

What Has the Cast Had to Say About Virgin River’s Fifth Season?

Alexandra Breckenridge, who portrays Mel Monroe, announced in early January 2022 that season five filming had been delayed. “We were meant to start filming in March,” she explained on Instagram Stories. I’m not sure. I’m not sure, man.

“I’m hoping we can begin in the summer. It would be good to film in the summer rather than the winter in Vancouver. To be completely candid with you, I’m pretty much finished filming in Vancouver during the winter. Actually, I’m not interested in doing that again.

“It’s bitterly cold.” And standing outside with sandals and small clothing despite the fact that it is supposed to be the middle of summer… not wonderful!”

Who Will Star in the Fifth Season of Virgin River?

While we are unsure of what will happen in season four (could there be a shocking death? ), we can speculate on which characters will return in season five. However, fans are eager to see the core cast – Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), Jack (Martin Henderson), John (Colin Lawrence), Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), Hope (Annette O’Toole), and Doc – onscreen (Tim Matheson). And who knows, perhaps there will be some new blood as well?

What Is Possible for Virgin River Season Five?

Obviously, it all depends on what Season 4 has in store for viewers, who are eager to learn whether Jack or Mel’s late ex-husband Mark is the father of her child. Then there’s the little matter of whether he actually follows through on the plan.

Elsewhere, towards the season’s conclusion, Preacher is poisoned by Paige’s old “friend,” making Christopher an easy target for her ex-husband, Wes. Brady feels he is being set up following his arrest for shooting Brie’s brother, while Hope remains hospitalised following a vehicle accident. Essentially, *every* character’s cliffhanger must be resolved in season four before we can consider season five.

When Will the Fifth Season of Virgin River Be Released?

Given Alexandra Breckenridge’s announcement that production will begin in spring/summer 2022, it’s unlikely we’ll see anything before 2023. Virgin River season four is expected to premiere within the next six months, so there is something to look forward to!

Virgin River seasons one through three are now available to stream on Netflix.

