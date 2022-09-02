Vikkstar Girlfriend: Is Ellie Harlow is Girlfriend & Fiancée of Vikkstar?

Vikkstar, whose real name is Vikram Singh Barn, is a member of the Sidemen, a prominent internet group, and has more than 7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Vikkstar also has his own YouTube account.

He had earlier uploaded a video to YouTube in which he responded to the questions that his fans had been asking him about his relationship. In that video, his followers wanted to know more about his spouse.

The news that the couple had become engaged piqued the interest of their followers in gathering additional information about her.

We’re engaged! ❤️ These years together have been magical, here’s to many more 🥰 pic.twitter.com/USqhSz8Fja — Vikkstar123 ★ (@Vikkstar123) December 22, 2021

Who is Vikkstar?

An English YouTuber and Internet personality, Vikram Singh Barn, better known as Vikkstar123, was born on August 2, 1995, and his birth name is Vikram Singh Barn. A co-creator of the British YouTube group known as the Sidemen, he is a member of the group as well.

Barn was born on August 2, 1995, in the city of Guildford, and he remained there until he was eight years old. After that, he moved to Sheffield, where he enrolled in the Silverdale School District. His older brother and sister are both older than him. Barn was given the opportunity to study natural sciences at University College London; however, he ultimately decided against taking up the offer in order to focus entirely on his profession as a YouTube creator.

Who is Vikkstar’s Girlfriend?

There are a number of images on Vikkstar’s Instagram account that feature the two of them together, despite the fact that he has maintained a certain level of discretion regarding his private life.

She goes by the name Ellie Harlow, however, as of the time this article was written, she does not appear to have any public social media presence.

In an earlier photo, the two of them could be seen cuddling up to one another for a selfie, which the photographer wrote with the phrase “Low-quality photo, good quality couple.”

Although it has been known for some time that Vikkstar has a significant other, she is not tagged in any of the photographs, which may signal that she would rather not be in the spotlight. However, it has been known for some time that Vikkstar has a significant one.

In a recent video that he uploaded to YouTube with the subject “Why my girlfriend isn’t on YouTube,” Vikkstar talked about the status of his romantic connection.

Someone asked Vikkstar, while he was in the middle of the video, why his girlfriend does not appear in any of his films. He responded by saying, “Well, the short explanation is that she does not want to be.” She is not really concerned in having a large number of followers.

“I quite like it as well because I like that there’s some part of me that isn’t on YouTube.”

She appears on Vikkstar’s Instagram page on occasion, and the two are widely believed to have been romantically involved since 2019.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the second round of their engagement!

Followers React to Vikkstar’s Engagement

The announcement of Vikkstar’s engagement on Instagram featured a photo of him making a romantic proposal by the water, complete with candles and rose petals. The gamer received many compliments, which were posted in the comment part of the game. A handful of them read:

“Aaaaay my man! Congratulations to both of you” -@hecz, Instagram “Congratulations my bro” -@humzaproduction, Instagram “Fantastic News. Congratulations to you both” -@liam_op, Instagram

Before starting a relationship with Harlow, the YouTuber had been dating actress and influencer Kayleigh Woodley since 2015, when their relationship began. Neither of the two individuals declared that they were ending their relationship, but according to Woodley, this occurred in 2017.

More About Vikkstar’s Group, The Sidemen

A recent collaboration took place between MrBeast and the Sidemen group, which also included the YouTuber who just got engaged. In addition to playing Call of Duty, he is well-known for the gaming material he has produced for Among Us, Grand Theft Auto, Minecraft, and other games.

The term “The Ultimate Sidemen” was chosen by the band in reference to the fact that they are the people who are “behind the scenes,” who are frequently overlooked by the audience.

Since Vikkstar and the other members of Ultimate Sidemen are all a part of the same group, they are all passionate followers of FIFA and association football. Their organization was founded in 2013 by KSI, Zerkaa, Behzinga, W2S, TBJZL, Miniminter, and Vikkstar himself. Other members include TBJZL and Miniminter. On the other hand, they did not begin uploading videos until 2018.

In addition to the videos that they regularly submit to YouTube, they also produce a series for YouTube called “The Sidemen Show.” Their primary YouTube channel currently has more than 14 million subscribers as of this writing.