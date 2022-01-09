Venom 3: Is There Any Potential Release Date or Rumors

The next adventure for Eddie Brock and Venom has been confirmed.

Venom 3: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis, opened in theatres earlier this year and was the next chapter in the cinematic saga of Venom (Tom Hardy) and journalist Eddie Brock.

Venom’s abilities are put to the test in the sequel when a serial murderer named Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote.

Although various unresolved plot strands – including THAT huge post-credits stinger – laid the seeds for a third Venom film, it remained unsure whether a threequel would be greenlit.

However, fans need not fret, as Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has announced that a third Venom film is now in development – only days before Spider-Man: No Way Home is released.

“We are still in the planning stages, but our primary objective is to get as many people as possible to see No Way Home,” Pascal told Collider.

Venom 3 rumors began as soon as Venom: Let There Be Carnage aired.

“Typically, these things occur in trios,” Hardy stated in a recent interview with Digital Spy, adding gasoline to the suspicion. “If there is to be another one – and they are highly dependent on the success of each individual one, so you cannot count on them ever occurring again – each one must be as successful as the last.

“However, I believe it is critical to approach something with the mindset that one, two, and three are the same… the same plot, the same film. So that you are not surprised when you are suddenly required to perform a third task.

There must be some continuity into a third, fourth, or fifth, and it is acceptable if someone says ‘no.’ Allow it to go and move on,” he continued.

Following the jump, learn everything you need to know about Venom 3’s cast, plot, and release date rumors.

Release Date Rumors for Venom 3

Amy Pascal, the producer of Spider-Man, may have announced that a third Venom feature has been greenlit, but her comments indicate that the film is still in its infancy.

Unfortunately, Venom 3 will most likely be a long time coming – at least a couple of years (i.e. 2023).

While it is unknown what is happening with the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, each instalment brings us closer to complete integration with the MCU and its multiverse. Venom previously had his own franchise – but he’s set to be joined by some less-than-friendly comrades.

Thus far, the lineup includes Daniel Espinosa’s long-awaited Morbius, Aaron Taylor-Kraven, Johnson’s and proposed appearances for everyone from Madame Web to Spider-Woman. Things will get even more problematic if the SPUMC collides with the MCU, and just as some Fox projects were shelved when Disney acquired the studio, we can anticipate casualties.

Additionally, there are persistent reports that a standalone Sinister Six film is on the way. Whether this is a full-fledged reunion for Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe – along with Hardy and a few others – or something that will come together following Morbius with Jared Leto and Michael Keaton, Venom will undoubtedly be included in the cast.

Notably, the MCU’s multiverse is pitched as a continuing arc. Keeping in mind that the Infinity Stones covered the first three phases, don’t anticipate it to be a one-shot deal.

Whatever is going on with Eddie and the universe, the post-credits scene makes no mention of anyone other than the want tobe reporter and his symbiote making the jump to the main MCU.

It makes logical for them to complete any remaining business there before returning to their own journey in Venom 3.

Given that the multiverse plot will continue at least until Jonathan Majors’ return for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Venom 3 will plausibly arrive after February 2023.

Despite the fact that Venom and Let There Be Carnage are only three years apart, Disney and Sony are swimming through a slew of other stories that are all tied to a far broader universe.

Fortunately, all indications point to the slippery symbiote and his human host living a long and prosperous life in the Venom-Verse and beyond.

Cast Rumours

Given that Venom 3 is still in its infancy, securing the film’s cast will be difficult. While Tom Hardy has yet to sign on the dotted line for a third instalment, there is much to entice him back.

Notably, the film’s post-credits scene effectively establishes Hardy’s Eddie Brock as a more permanent fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Elsewhere, it’s long past time for Venom to give Michelle Williams her due as She-Venom. The star made a brief appearance in Let There Be Carnage, but has previously stated that she’d want to explore more of Anne Weying’s alternate identity as the equally deranged She-Venom.

The second prominent player tipped for a comeback is Patrick Mulligan of Stephen Graham. The dejected investigator was another one of the film’s sob tales, but his conclusion hinted at a larger role in Venom 3. However, more on this later.

Carnage, starring Woody Harrelson, and Shriek, starring Naomie Harris, appear to be coming to an end — unless there is an innovative way to avoid having your skull bitten off and being smashed by a church bell (respectively).

New A-listers might easily play symbiotes such as Maniac and Scream, while comic book enthusiasts would undoubtedly wonder where symbiote creator Knull is.

Finally, there are calls for Joe Manganiello to resume his role as Flash Thompson from the Raimi-Verse. Thompson is another unhappy person caught up in the symbiote turmoil in the comics – he was bonded to the OG Venom as a new creature.

Tony Revolori currently portrays Flash in the MCU, but with him appearing to be too young for the part, Manganiello would be the ideal tie-in to the multiverse’s craziness.

Venom 3 Story Rumours

Let There Be Carnage, despite its limitations, was an accurate rendition of the fan-favorite Maximum Carnage narrative. With Carnage and Shriek defeated before to the film’s conclusion, the film’s conclusion teased Mulligan’s transformation into Toxin.

Graham had a typically strong performance, and while he is not formally recognised as Toxin in the credits, Mulligan assumes that role in the comics.

Mulligan’s eyes glowed blue the last time we saw him, and he was gushing about monsters – hey, Toxin for Venom 3.

Even though it is unclear where the plot will go next, Serkis has hinted that he would return for more. When asked if the tease of Toxin and the other stories hint at something more, he answered ComicBook.com, “Absolutely.” I mean, I believe there is so much opportunity for some fascinating excursions in the Venom verse before the inevitable occurs.”

It’s also alluring to avoid a confrontation between Venom and Spider-Man/Spider-Men. Holland, Maguire, or Garfield are all viable candidates to face Venom in a third solo outing.

The post-credit scene indicates that the symbiote hive consciousness is aware of Holland’s wall-crawling hero.

Serkis referred to the rumoured Spider-Man/Venom crossover film, but in an interview with Screen Rant, he mentioned a return to the Ravencroft Institute.

The director underlined his desire to take on the Spider-baddies Verse’s before taking on Web-Head:

“I understand how eager everyone is for Venom to meet Spider-Man. That I am aware of. However, I believe that some of the other supervillains who reside in Ravencroft have great potential.

There is such fertile ground waiting to be unearthed. That is the sandbox in which I would be most interested in playing. Who is hiding in there, waiting to erupt?”

Finally, others speculate that Eddie and Venom being transferred to the MCU may have something to do with Knull, rather than being caught up in the universe.

Venom 3 could potentially amp up the action if it incorporated 2020’s ‘King in Black’ storyline, in which Knull invaded Earth with an army of symbiote dragons.

