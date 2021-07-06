Venezuela condemns UN sanctions on US sanctions

Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations Hector Constant condemned the incident before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

According to the ambassador, U.S. economic and financial sanctions against Venezuela An example "The crime of harming humanity"Because Covit-19 for access to vaccines prevented the payment of millions of dollars to the Global Access Fund (COVAX)..

Hector Constant's reports came a day after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro issued a final warning to the Kovacs project to provide vaccines he had never received or refunded.

"The Kovacs system failed. We accomplished our part (…). We had to get down to the game and do the magic to open the frozen fundsMaduro announced on national television that the country had paid $ 120 million for the World Health Organization (WHO) program without receiving anything.

"This week I gave precise instructions (…) to act, and let's start a final warning to the Kovacs organization: Send us the vaccines or refund (…) If the money is withdrawn, we know where to buy (vaccines). We have already discussed with international companies. No more mistakesHe added.

However, the GAVI Foundation, which co-ordinates the Kovacs project with the World Health Organization, responded to President Nicolas Maduro's final warning by saying it was trying to resolve the issue of sending vaccines against Kovit-19 to Venezuela.

"We are trying to resolve this issue as soon as possible.", Quoted by GAVI spokesman EFE.

Venezuela has been in detention since March 2020 and currently has a seven-day moratorium, followed by another seven days of rigorous imprisonment.

According to official figures, 3,209 deaths and 278,665 cases have been reported in the country since the outbreak.