Vampire Survivors Showing Black Screen: Follow the Steps to Fix the Error!

There are several potential causes for your PC to freeze when playing Vampire Survivors. The Vampire Survivors’ black screen has been encountered by a significant number of gamers since the game’s first release.

The most typical reasons for this problem include an outdated driver for the graphics card, corrupted game files, and compatibility problems. To solve the issue, there are a few measures that need to be taken by you.

The casual horror video game Vampire Survivors, which features rogue-lite gameplay aspects, is now available for purchase on Steam. In order to level up, your goal is to kill as many enemies as you can and collect as much gold as you can. The gameplay in this game is really straightforward, which makes it easy to make decisions on the fly and dispatch the numerous enemies that appear.

The Causes Behind Why Vampire Survivors Display a Black Screen

There is a wide variety of causes for the game to freeze.

There is a possibility that the crash was caused by a lack of administrative rights. To launch the game in administrative mode, right-click it and choose “Run the Game as Administrator” from the menu that appears. If it is still not working, you could try doing it while logged in as an administrator.

It's possible that antivirus software and Windows Defender are to blame for the game crashing when it's launched. This may occur because it recognizes the executable file contained within the game as being infected with a trojan.

You can either play the game without the antivirus protection or make an exception for it in the protection settings. Because of this, you will be able to play the game on your personal computer.

It’s also possible that the incident was caused by a faulty driver for the GPU. Make sure that your drivers are up to current.

The Solution to the Black Screen in Vampire Survivors

Follow the steps below to resolve the issue with the black screen in Vampire Survivors!

Solution 1.

If you are experiencing an issue with a black screen when playing Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, you should begin by doing this. This is the proper way to accomplish it:

Pressing the alt key and the tab key on the keyboard at the same time will allow you to quit the game while it is still active.

You can return to your game by pressing the Alt key in conjunction with the Tab key.

This will work for you, and the black screen will not appear on your device. Don’t freak out if the issue continues to exist. There are other choices available to you.

Solution 2.

A blank screen could be the result of a momentary issue with the graphics. You can fix this by switching between a full-screen and windowed mode in the display settings. To do so:

To play the game in windowed mode, while the game is active on the screen, press and hold the Alt key as well as the Enter key at the same time.

To activate the full-screen mode, concurrently press the Alt and Enter buttons on your keyboard.

The issue with the black screen will now be resolved.

What Steps Do I Need to Take to Update the Drivers for My Video Card?

Use Windows + R.

Type “DxDiag” into the box for searching, and then click OK.

Once the DirectX Diagnostic tool is up and running, click on the Display tab.

In the section called “Device,” you can find out who made your video card and what its name is. The current driver version can be found in the Driver section.

Visit the manufacturer's website to find the most up-to-date driver. Contact the manufacturer if you need help updating your driver. If the warranty is still good, you should contact the company that made the computer.

Conclusion

A blank screen could be the result of a momentary issue with the graphics on your computer. You can fix this by switching between a full-screen and windowed mode in the display settings.

Don’t freak out if the issue continues to exist. There are other choices available to you.