When Will Vampire Diaries Season 9 Air?

A series that got released way back and is still loved by the audience is the Vampire Diaries. People love to discover supernatural powers. It becomes even more interesting when a pinch of romance gets mixed with it, similar to Twilight.

Vampire Diaries Season 9 is among the most-awaited series now. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec are the developers of the supernatural horror drama that got released on 10th September 2009 on The CW.

Julie Plec is the producer of the American series.

Vampire Diaries has already completed its eight seasons with a total of 171 episodes.

What Is The Plotline Of The Series Vampire Diaries?

The story is set in a fictional town of Mystic Falls called Virginia, which is full of supernatural powers. The story revolves around Elena Gilbert, who has recently lost her parents due to a car accident. She gets emotionally attached and falls for a 162 years old vampire named Stephen Salvatore.

Their relationship becomes complicated after the arrival of Stephen’s elder brother, who has a plan to bring Katherine, their old love, back. Coincidently, Katherine looked exactly like Elena. Initially, Damon was full of grudge against Stephan, who forced him to become a vampire, but later on, he normalizes his relationship with his brother. Damon falls in love with Elena forming a love triangle between the three. Both of them try to protect Elena against the villains and Katherine.

The supernatural creatures like vampires, werewolves, and witches are the main elements of the series.

The Salvatore brothers fight to win the love of Elena. Talking of the ending of the eighth season, Damon and Elena express their love for each other, and the estranged couple starts living their life normally.

The end of the season was full of romance, family, and siblings’ love. Stefan sacrifices himself, whereas Bonnie survived after putting herself in danger. Unexpectedly, Elena reunites with her Gilbert clan and meets her parents. Stefan’s sacrifice let him meet Lexi, who was waiting for him in the bright light.

Talking of the ninth season, we are not sure about its existence right now. It will be quite interesting to know the further story of the series.

The Release Date: When Will The Ninth Season Of The Series Vampire Diaries Be Released Over The Original Network?

The last episode of Vampire Diaries got aired in 2017, which is about four years ago. However, the series is still among the most-watched content over the Internet. People love the chemistry of the couples very much. There were rumours that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is going to release in March 2021, but nothing happened. We don’t have any news regarding the release date of the series. The makers haven’t announced anything regarding it.

Fans are very much excited about the ninth season. However, it is unlikely to happen. Let’s hope for the best.

What Are The Names Of The Characters Involved In The Ninth Season Of The Series Vampire Diaries?

Damon Salvatore, played by Ian Somerhalder, is one of the main protagonists of the series. He is a 178 years old vampire who is a distant descendant of the Silas. His brother has injected him with the cure, so he is a human now. He was also a member of the Town Council.

Stefan Salvatore, played by Paul Wesley, is also a protagonist of the series. He is a 171 years old vampire and the younger brother of Damon Salvatore. He was born in the magical town of mystic falls.

Elena Gilbert or Katherine Pierce or Tatia, played by Nina Dobrev, was the former protagonist of the series. Initially, she appeared to be a normal human, but it is later revealed that she is a Petrova doppelganger. Doppelgangers are supernatural occurrences originated by nature. She turns into a vampire without her will. However, she takes the cure later on and turns into a human again.

Caroline Forbes, played by Candice Kin, is a supporting character in the series. She is the friend of Elena Gilbert, who later becomes her rival and enemy. She becomes jealous of the popularity and beauty of Elena. Along with Elena, she also lives in the magical town.

Bonnie Bennet, played by Kat Graham, is one of the protagonists of the series. She is a powerful witch who became aware of her powers when her family and friends were in danger. Her best friend is Caroline.

Tyler Lockwood’s role played by Michael Trevino

Niklaus Mikelson, played by Joseph Morgan, is the protagonist and sometimes the antagonist of the series. He is the true hybrid as he is a werewolf and an original vampire.

Alaric Saltzman, played by Matt Davis, is the protagonist of the series. He is a vampire hunter who came to mystic falls for revenge for the murder of his wife.

Matt Donovan, played by Zach Roerig, is also one of the protagonists of the series, who later became a guest character. He was the boyfriend of Elena and Caroline. His elder sister also turned into a vampire.

What Are The Ratings Of The Series Vampire Diaries?

Initially, the ratings of the Vampire Diaries were average, but later it improved very well. People are liking it very much and are showering love on it. The last season received a score of 100% on the Tomatometer, based on 16 critic ratings. The audience score is 61%, based on 541 user ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Vampire Diaries has a rating of 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

Where Can We Watch The Last Season Of The Series Vampire Diaries?

While searching over the Internet, you will find many websites from where you can stream the show online. The most famous ones are Netflix and Amazon Prime. You can have a subscription to Netflix and can buy or rent the show from Amazon Prime.

You can also buy or rent it from Vudu.

It is also available on Google Play and iTunes. You can buy it from there also.

Conclusion

There is no news about the production of the ninth season of Vampire Diaries yet. Fans are still waiting for its renewal. We will let you know if any information will be released.

Until then, keep enjoying the world of vampires.