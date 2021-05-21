Vaccine Competition: America Partners with Dating Apps to Promote Vaccine – Glamor Magazine

+



The White House has announced that it will partner with nine applications – yes, nine! – Dating to promote vaccination in the country. Its goal is to encourage Americans to be vaccinated, and instead, I gain special access to the resources of these applications and the label "I vaccinate." This is because the U.S. government’s goal is for 70% of adults to have at least the first dose of the vaccine by July 4th.

The initiative addresses key US relationship applications, including Tinder. Taking advantage of the fact that many users are already putting their vaccine status in their descriptions, the government decided to establish a federation that will now give them access to their labels and additional resources.

Some applications, such as OkCupid, allow users to display only vaccinated profiles. Tinder, on the other hand, will show details of nearby vaccination sites. Bumble and Boto users will have badges labeled "vaccine" to put on their profile picture and credit for use as "super swipes".

It is not yet clear how applications will check whether that user has received the Covit-19 vaccine dose, but accordingly CNN They must provide a vaccination card to register.