How to Use Google Lens on iPhone and Android? Know About the Working Process!

Google Lens is an AI-powered technology that uses the camera on your smartphone and deep machine learning to not only find an object in front of the camera lens but also understand it and offer actions like scanning, translating shopping, and more.

Lens was one of the most important things Google announced in 2017, and it was only available on the Google Pixel when it came out. Since then, Google Lens has been added to most Android devices. If you don’t have it, you can get it from Google Play if you don’t already have it.

What is Google Lens?

You can use Google Lens on your phone to identify an object, such as a certain flower, by pointing at it and then asking Google Assistant what it is. In the event that the object in question is a flower, for example, you will not only be provided with the solution but also with relevant recommendations, such as local flower shops.

One further example of what Google Lens is capable of is the ability to snap a picture of the SSID sticker that is located on the back of a Wi-Fi router. After you take the image, your phone will immediately join the Wi-Fi network without requiring any more action on your part.

That’s right, you won’t have to crouch down behind the cabinet anymore in order to hear the password while you type it in on your phone. Because of Google Lens, taking pictures is as simple as pointing and clicking now.

Also recognized by Google Lens are nightclubs, cafes, bars, and restaurants. When you point your camera at one of these establishments, a pop-up window will appear with ratings, address information, and hours of operation.

The ability to recognize commonplace things is very astounding. If you aim it at a drink, it will try to figure out what it is, but it will recognize a hand and propose the thumbs-up emoji, which is a bit of fun.

We used a glass of white wine to test the usefulness of this feature. It did not recommend white wine to us; but, it did recommend a wide variety of other alcoholic beverages. After clicking on any of the recommendations, you may learn more about the drinks, including how to make them and other relevant information.

This demonstrates that although Lens is quick and intelligent, it does not always produce accurate results. We put it to the test with a large number of garden plants and discovered that it is an extremely helpful method for determining what is growing in your garden.

What is Google Lens Able to Do?

In addition to the above uses, Google Lens also has the following features:

1. Smart Text Selection

You can point the camera on your phone at the text, highlight it in Google Lens, and then copy it to use on your phone. So, for example, imagine that you could point your phone at a Wi-Fi password and copy/paste it into a Wi-Fi login screen.

2. Translate

With Google Translate installed on your phone, you can point at text and have it instantly translated before your eyes. This can work offline as well.

3. Smart Text Search

When you use Google Lens to highlight text, you can also use Google to search for that text. This is helpful if, for example, you want to find out what a word means.

4. Shopping

If you’re shopping and see a dress you like, Google Lens can tell you what it is and what other clothes are like it. This works for almost anything you can think of, whether you want to shop or read reviews.

5. Search Around You

If you point your camera around you, Google Lens will find your surroundings and tell you what they are. This could be information about a landmark or about a type of food, like a recipe.

How Does Google Lens Work?

Google Photos

Google Lens can recognize buildings or landmarks in Google Photos and give users directions and hours of operation for them. It will also be able to talk about a well-known piece of art. It might settle the question of whether or not the Mona Lisa is smiling.

You’ll see the Google Lens icon at the bottom of the Google Photos window when you look through your photos. If you tap on the icon, the dots will show up on your picture, and Google will give you suggestions.

Google Lens App

If you want to use Google Lens right away, you can do so with a separate app on Android. There are a lot of other ways to use Google Lens, which are described below.

No matter how you do it, the experience is the same. When you tap the Lens icon in Google Assistant, you get the same view as when you open the Lens app directly.

On The iPhone

If you have an iPhone and want to use Google Lens, you can do so through the Google app. This app covers a number of Google services that come built-in to Android devices. Once you’ve downloaded the app, go to the Google Lens section, give it permission to use your iPhone’s camera, and you’re good to go. You’ll get all of the above features.

Conclusion

