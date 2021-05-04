USA: Many Americans always lose their jobs due to an epidemic

U.S. companies are increasingly using automation, including robots, during Govt-19 epidemics. As a result, workers, especially less skilled workers, lose their jobs.

This event illustrates the situation in the manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, catering and services sectors among others. Returning to normalcy after the Govt-19 crisis does not mean that everyone will start working.

As noted in the Los Angeles Times (LAT), airports have begun to use mobile robots, spraying pesticides on their facilities. The Pennsylvania Turnbike Customs, which charges people, has replaced the electronic cashless system.

The Global Industrial Association for Automation, Robotics and Industrial Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Automation Association, has seen a 20 percent increase in orders for robots in North America, mainly in the United States. In the first quarter of this year. Compared to the previous year. According to statistics, in the fourth quarter of last year, the best in history, nearly 10,000 robots were ordered.

LAT points out that automation has increased due to infection, recent trade wars and supply disruptions.

The World Economic Forum said it was 50 percent last fall. Employers plan to increase automation in their companies.

So far, the dominance of industrial robots has been in the manufacture of cars and auto parts. Currently, a high percentage of robot purchases are recorded in the food and consumer goods sectors, reflecting last year’s boom in online shopping.

“Covid has shown that some of these changes can be accelerated because there must be the necessary business constraints,” says Mark Lewandowski, director of robotics innovation at Procter & Gamble, quoted in the California newspaper.

Those at risk of losing their jobs due to increased automation are less skilled and perform routine and repetitive tasks.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) accelerated the introduction of epidemics such as SARS in 2003 and Ebola in 2014, but deepened inequalities by displacing less skilled workers. Covit-19 poses a similar risk.

“As more companies return to production in the United States, the demand for more automated equipment will increase. Asian factories such as China and South Korea tend to use robots more than the United States, thus gaining a competitive advantage beyond labor costs.” Emphasizes LAT.

Meloni Wise, CEO of Fitch Robotics, a leading American robot manufacturer, cites the need for social security for people experiencing the challenges of technological change.

“The truth is, we are not going to stop using technology altogether because it is displacing some parts of our work,” Wise warned.

