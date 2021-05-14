Information about it President Biden Participation in the Hybrid P-9 summit was confirmed Monday morning according to Polish time.

President Biden will speak with NATO leaders in the east

The White House announced that President Biden would hold talks with NATO leaders in the East and called for “closer cooperation with Central Europe and its allies in the Baltic and Black Sea region in the face of global challenges.”

In March, Presidents Andrzej Duda and Klaus Iohanis wrote a joint letter to the US President inviting him to attend the meeting.

President Andrzej Duda will pay an official visit to Romania on Monday, where he will take part in a debate between nine heads of state in Bucharest.

Behind the scenes of the P-9 summit

The PPN leader said the P-9 summit would be an opportunity to develop a common position of the group of countries in the eastern part of NATO at the June summit of the alliance, with the participation of US President Joe Biden. Pave Soloch.

The trip will begin with a reception for President Duda at the Palace of Romanian President Glass Ionis Godroceni. This will be followed by a face-to-face meeting with the President, followed by full-fledged talks between the two delegates, led by Duda and Ionis. After them, a meeting between the presidents and media representatives is scheduled.

In the afternoon, Presidents Duda and Iohannis will attend the Bucharest Nine Summit, which will be held online. In addition to Poland and Romania, it includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia and Hungary.

On Tuesday at Smarton, Presidents Duda and Iohannis will take part in the “Justice Sword 21” military exercise. Duda will also meet Polish players participating in training.

