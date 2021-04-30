USA: Cuomo announces return to normalcy in New York State

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo predicts that life in the state, including New York City, may return to normal in the next two months. It depends on the continuation of the immune process.

Starting next Friday, Cuomo announced that restaurants will be able to accept 75% of closed rooms. Service stations such as visitors, hairdressers, etc. compared to normal limits. From mid-May, 50% of gyms and fitness centers will be available. customers.

In view of the progress of the war with the epidemic, the Governor also urged the immediate abolition of the administrative regulation for the establishment of danger zones in areas with a high percentage of cov- ere spread. This will be followed by the removal of the start-up time limit for gastronomic companies and the opening of bars. In the coming weeks, more people will be able to come to concerts and big outdoor events.

“We are easing restrictions on restaurants, personal services and gyms to put more money in the pockets of small business owners and people working in New York who have been hit hardest by the epidemic. I have no doubt that it will come back stronger than ever,” he said. NBC Cuomo Station.

In his opinion, deregulation is possible within the next two months. That is, with the virus losing tens of thousands of lives and countless economic losses in the last 15 months, “everything will actually return to normal,” he added.

As the governor said, he is reluctant to announce “irresponsible” predictions. However, as New York metropolitan mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday, he did not want to wait until July 1 to “open the city.”

According to the governor, the improvement in state Govt rates and vaccinations will allow this deadline to be put forward. It depends on whether people, especially those between the ages of 16 and 25, are regularly vaccinated. He appealed to high schools to help bring 16- and 17-year-old students to vaccination sites with parental consent.

“We are making great progress in our efforts to vaccinate every New Yorker, but vaccination rates are declining,” Cuomo admitted Friday.

Vaccines are available, tested, safe and free, he stressed. The extensive network of vaccination sites allows any eligible adult to receive a dose without prior registration.

“Nothing stands in the way, so get vaccinated. This is the best way to help each other, it’s the best weapon to win the war against Govt-19,” the governor argued.

Andrzej Toprovolsky from New York