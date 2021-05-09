May 9, 2021

New Magazin Research

Complete News World

USA: Conflict in the Republican Party. Liz Cheney criticizes Trump

Arzu May 9, 2021 1 min read

Liz Cheney is the third most important Republican in the House of Representatives. If the party removes it from office, it will be a punishment for criticizing it out loud Donald Trump. Cheney blamed him for inciting the January 6 siege of Capitol and spreading allegations of election fraud. In his place, Republicans want to cast 36-year-old Congresswoman Elise Stephanie, who has become an ardent supporter of the former president – We read in “Rzeczpospolita”.

Republican Party There is a crossroads. Cheney wrote in the Washington Post on Wednesday, urging Republicans to “distance themselves from Trump’s dangerous and anti-democratic cult.”

Peaceful discussions have been going on for weeks about removing Liz Cheney from a leading position in the party. On Wednesday, its leaders and Trump publicly backed Stephanie’s candidacy. Trump previously called Cheney a “militant idiot.” “We want leaders who believe in making America big again, and prioritize America’s values,” he wrote now.

President Joe Biden He called the situation in the Republican Party a petty insurgency, and said it could not define itself and speak with one voice – “Rzeczpospolita” points out.

READ  Malborg. Mike Nowroki will play in the United States' best league in the world for 18-year-old boys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Prime Minister Matos Moraweki: The United States should be involved in three maritime endeavors

May 9, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

The United States is closely following the side of the Chinese missile that is due to land this weekend

May 8, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

US: President Trump’s administration secretly listens to journalists – US President

May 8, 2021 Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

USA: Conflict in the Republican Party. Liz Cheney criticizes Trump

May 9, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

Prime Minister Matos Moraweki: The United States should be involved in three maritime endeavors

May 9, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

The United States is closely following the side of the Chinese missile that is due to land this weekend

May 8, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

US: President Trump’s administration secretly listens to journalists – US President

May 8, 2021 Arzu