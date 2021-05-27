US warns of pressure on Venezuela until free elections – International

The United States supports a negotiated solution to the political crisis in Venezuela, but will continue to put pressure on Nicolas Maduro's government until free and fair elections are held in the country, an aide to President Joe Biden said Wednesday. Latin America.

Juan Gonzஸ்lez, director of the Western Hemisphere at Biden National Security Council, stressed that Washington will not stop putting pressure on Caracas until transparent elections are held.

"We will continue to work with the international community to put pressure on the regime to take decisive action for free and fair elections," Gonzalez told a news conference.

Gonzalez reiterated that he did not recognize Biden Maduro's authority for considering his 2018 re – election illegal and that he sees opposition leader Juan Quit as interim leader of Venezuela, as he was chairman of the "democratically elected" National Assembly in 2015.

"We see a negotiation process moving forward with free and fair elections," Gonzஸ்lez said, adding that the talks should be "serious", "firm", "irreversible" and "within a certain period of time".

He stressed that if these talks failed, the United States would maintain its policy of pressure on Venezuela.

"We are actively working to expand international consensus in favor of democracy in the country," Gonzalez said.

Biden's aide said he could not talk about "specific conversations" between Maduro and the opposition over the talks.

The United States has not been involved in "any production" and Norway, which has supported such negotiations in the past, can now be said to have a stake, he said.

Maduro closed the Norwegian-funded talks in August 2019, rejecting tough US sanctions on Caitin, a key international supporter.

On May 11, Keith proposed resuming talks with Maduro, a change from his previous goal of ousting the president and establishing an interim government to organize new elections.

The United States has spoken out in support of the Guide initiative.

Venezuela, ruled by Maduro since 2013, has been facing a social and economic catastrophe, with 5.6 million people displaced in recent years, according to the UN.