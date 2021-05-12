US Secretary of State: Iran, Russia and China are countries that violate religious freedom

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen said on Wednesday that Iran, Russia and China were countries that did not respect human rights. The State Department released a report on religious freedom on Wednesday, 2020.

Anthony Blink

/Neil Hall / Pool /PAP / EPA

Our country’s commitment to protecting the freedom of religion and belief continues for centuries to this day. Religious freedom, like all human rights, is universal. All people everywhere have their rights, no matter where they live, no matter what they believe or do not believe – Pliny insisted.

He pointed out that religious freedom has the same meaning as other rights, including freedom of speech. In his opinion, other rights cannot be fully realized unless they are respected. He considered it an important part of an open and sustainable society.

According to the head of American diplomacy, religious freedom is still unattainable for many in the world. According to the Pew Research Center Think Tank, Blinken stressed that the largest or most severe restrictions can be found in 56 countries.

As mentioned in this year’s report, Iran continues to intimidate, harass and arrest members of minorities, including Christians, Jews and Sunnis. Russia has been accused of persecuting Jehovah’s Witnesses and the Muslim minority on the pretext of fighting terrorism.

Said Blinken Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world that does not have a Christian churchMore than a million people of this faith live there. He noticed that too China widely condemns religious practice They commit crimes against humanity and commit genocidal crimes against various religious and ethnic groups.

In this context, Yu Hui, the former director of the Central Human Rights Council, condemned the obstruction and manipulation of sectarian religions for his involvement in gross human rights abuses and the arbitrary detention of members of the Falun Falun Kong faction. Blingen said both Yu Hui and his immediate family were ineligible to enter the United States.

The US Secretary of State also spoke about the spread of anti-Semitism. He acknowledged that this was happening in the United States and Europe. He also noticed signs of hatred towards Muslims.

The Annual Report on Religious Freedom is prepared by the State Department under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. It presents the landscape of religious freedom in nearly 200 countries and regions, and presents US efforts to support and promote religious freedom around the world.

We will continue to consider all appropriate measures to promote accountability for those responsible for human rights abuses and abuses in China and elsewhere. Blinken announced.