US Promise Koko Kauf quits playing in Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Oh Sneakers The match will not be one of its stars Olympic From Tokyo. With a promise from the United States, 17-year-old tennis player Koko Kauf announced that he would not run through his social networks.

The athlete explained that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be able to compete in the Olympics, which begin next Friday (23).

New streaming platform featuring movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons and ESPN live games. />Need more details? Click here

"I tested positive for COVID and I am very disappointed to share this news that I will not be able to play in the Tokyo Olympics," the young tennis player wrote.

"It has always been my dream to represent the United States in the Olympics and I hope to have more opportunities to make it a reality in the future. Team USA and Safe Games Congratulations to all Olympic athletes and the Olympic family," he concluded.

Kauf became only the fourth tennis player to compete in the Olympics for testing positive for COVID. He joins Brits Daniel Evans and Johanna Conta and Australian Alex de Minor.

The tennis player caught the attention of tennis fans by being the youngest to reach the Wimbledon Main Draw in 2018. At the time, the athlete was 15 years and three months old and out of Venus Williams, before falling to Simona Halep, the champion.