US: President Trump’s administration secretly listens to journalists – US President

The Daily News reports that the Trump administration has secretly recorded the phone records of the Washington Post journalists as Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
The Department of Justice sent letters to three journalists, Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller, informing them that they had received work, cellular or home phone numbers “between April 15, 2017 and July 31, 2017”.
Daily “was deeply concerned about the use of government power to gain access to press communications,” said assistant editor Cameron Barr.
“The judiciary must immediately explain to reporters the reasons for interfering in their work and the measures protected under the First Amendment,” he added.
The American Civil Liberties Union believes that the judiciary spies on “journalists” under the influence of management’s preferences.
“This should never have happened,” the ACLU assessed. “When the government spies on journalists and their sources, it threatens the freedom of the press,” he added.
DOJ responds that it followed “established procedures”.
Three journalists wrote an article about a US intelligence service that Jeff Sessions, a future attorney general under Donald Trump, spoke with the Russian ambassador about Trump’s campaign.
They also wrote a story about the Obama administration ‘s efforts to counter Russian interference in the 2016 election.
U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that Russia hacked computer servers Democratic Party Committee (TNC) During the Trump campaign.
Trump underestimated Russia’s involvement by publicly evaluating his own intelligence system with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
More Stories
U.S. Army during Python. LGBT and gender in the attack
President of the Prime Minister’s Chancellor: US President’s position on releasing patents for vaccines in response to government demands
The world is taking over from the US, and the MVP of the season will not be from the US