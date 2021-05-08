US: President Trump’s administration secretly listens to journalists – US President

The Department of Justice sent letters to three journalists, Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller, informing them that they had received work, cellular or home phone numbers “between April 15, 2017 and July 31, 2017”.

Daily “was deeply concerned about the use of government power to gain access to press communications,” said assistant editor Cameron Barr.

“The judiciary must immediately explain to reporters the reasons for interfering in their work and the measures protected under the First Amendment,” he added.

The American Civil Liberties Union believes that the judiciary spies on “journalists” under the influence of management’s preferences.

“This should never have happened,” the ACLU assessed. “When the government spies on journalists and their sources, it threatens the freedom of the press,” he added.

DOJ responds that it followed “established procedures”.



