US President is in Elk Grove Village finally. This time he is in town to promote vaccination against the coronavirus. Since the inauguration, it is the second visit of the president to Illinois. This is the president’s second trip to Illinois since the inauguration. Last time, it was in July when he came here and delivered a speech at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. There he also launched his infrastructure plan.



“The president’s message will be clear: Vaccination requirements work, vaccination requirements get more people vaccinated, helping to end the pandemic and strengthen the economy,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The president’s current visit is a rescheduled one. He was supposed to visit the town last week itself. If sources are to be believed then this visit was canceled earlier by the president himself. A White House official said the Biden wanted to stay back in Washington. His aim was to focus on the infrastructure bill and larger economic package instead of traveling to Chicago.



It is also to be noted that the first lady of the state Jill Biden will travel to the Chicago area next Tuesday. The reasons for the same are yet to be ascertained.