US President extends block list of Chinese companies with restrictions

US President Joe Biden has today expanded the list of Chinese companies that could not benefit from US investment due to alleged links to the Chinese military.

The list was put into effect by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

This mandate authorizes the United States to target and circularly prohibit US investment in Chinese companies that affect the security and democratic values ​​of the United States and our allies. ”, White House required in a statement.

The list now includes 59 companies instead of the previous 31, which are now considered companies providing or supporting Chinese corporate and security premises.

Washington says the use of Chinese surveillance technologies outside China and their use to facilitate their development or repression or human rights abuses are "extraordinary and extraordinary threats."

The list includes major construction, telecommunications or technology manufacturers such as telephone maker Hawaii, oil company CNOC, China Railway Construction, China Mobile, China Telecom or video surveillance company Higvision.