US names differences over key issues remaining in Iran nuclear talks – Money Times

There are still differences on key issues between desire And the U.S. National Security Adviser said global powers are in talks to reactivate the 2015 nuclear deal. To us, Jake Sullivan, on Sunday, said the final decision on the matter rests with the Supreme President of the Islamic Republic rather than the newly elected president.

"Iran still has a reasonable distance to go on some important issues, including sanctions and nuclear obligations," Sullivan told the ABC television program.

Negotiations have been underway in Vienna since April to define the nature and sequence of nuclear activities and sanctions that Iran and the United States need to take in order to return to full compliance with the nuclear deal.

The head of the Tehran delegation said talks between Iran and the six world powers would stop talks on Sunday and return to their respective capitals for consultations.

"We will see if the Iranian negotiators come to the next round of talks ready to take tough choices," Sullivan said.

Ibrahim Raisi, who won a landslide victory in Iran's presidential election on Friday, will take office in early August, replacing the incumbent Hassan Rouhani.

Asked if Raisi's election had increased the chances of a deal, Sullivan said the final decision rests with Supreme Court President Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"He was the same person before and after this election, so in the end it was up to him and his decision," he said.