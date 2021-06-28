US launches airstrikes against Iranian-backed bases in Syria and Iraq – Observer

The United States has launched a series of airstrikes against Iranian-backed bases in Iraq and Syria.

A Pentagon report on Monday morning (local time) said the targets were operational facilities and arsenals in two locations in Syria and one in Iraq, without revealing whether casualties had been recorded. Responded to drone strikes on US personnel and units in Iraq.

President Biden ordered the attacks on Sunday. This is the second retaliation against Iranian-backed militants since taking office five months ago. In February, limited attacks were carried out against targets in Syria in response to rocket operations in Iraq.

"As evidenced by tonight's attacks, President Biden has made it clear that he will act to protect U.S. workers," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The New York Times cited "defensive" and precision airstrikes targeting facilities used by Iranian-backed militants in the Iraq-Syria border region. Targeted organizations include Qatab Hezbollah and Qatab Saeed al-Shuhada, who have been accused of carrying out drone strikes against US forces.