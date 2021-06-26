US, EU and Canada ready to review sanctions against Venezuela as internal dialogue progresses – International

The United States, the European Union (Canada) and Canada demonstrate their willingness to review sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro government in Venezuela this Friday (25).

"We welcome significant and credible advances in the recovery of vital democratic processes and institutions in Venezuela, and we are prepared to review sanctions based on significant progress in the full negotiations," they said in a joint statement.

The speech was signed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, EU High Representative Joseph Borel and Canadian Foreign Minister Mark Carnegie.

The trio stressed that a "peaceful solution" for Venezuela should emerge from an internal dialogue "with the participation of all actors" that would lead to "credible, inclusive and transparent local, legislative and presidential elections."

To that end, they called for the unconditional release of all those unjustly detained for political reasons, an end to the freedom of political parties, freedom of expression, including members of the press, and human rights abuses. "We call for electoral conditions that meet the international standards of democracy, beginning with the local and regional elections scheduled for November 2021," they said.

The United States, the European Union and Canada have not ratified Maduro's mandate, which began in January 2019, on the grounds that re-election in May 2018 is illegal. They also do not recognize the power of the National Assembly (Parliament) elected and dominated in December 2020. Ruling Party.

The report coincided with a visit to Washington this week by representatives of Venezuelan rival Juan Quid, who embarked on an international tour that sought to define ways to lift sanctions against the Maduro government before talks.

Among the 60 countries that support Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guide as interim president are the United States, Canada and several European countries, due to his role as the democratically elected president of the National Assembly in 2015.

As part of the drive to "restore" democracy in the South American country, the United States, the European Union and Canada have imposed numerous sanctions on Caracas, including the siege of Venezuelan oil by Washington.

Norway brokered negotiations between Maduro and Guide representatives in 2019, which stalled as Washington stepped up its sentencing financing measures against Caracas.

Quidditch proposed last month to resume talks with Maduro, who had shifted from his stated goal in January 2019, to oust the Venezuelan president and form an interim government to organize new elections.

Maduro said he would meet with the opposition, but the end of the "unilateral coercion" against Venezuela was imposed on conditions such as the "full approval" of the government's dominant national legislature and the release of state bank accounts abroad.

The United States, the European Union and Canada, in their joint statement, underscored their commitment to "resolving a serious humanitarian crisis" in Venezuela and concluded a "major agreement between all political actors" to allow food, medicine and supplies to enter. -19.

In addition to the political crisis, Venezuela, ruled by Maduro since 2013, is facing an economic and social catastrophe exacerbated by the epidemic, which, according to the UN, has forced 5.6 million people to flee the country in recent years.